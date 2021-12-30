Here is a look at all the scores and results from the holiday tournaments that occurred involving Goshen News coverage area teams this past week of Monday Dec. 27 to Friday, Dec. 31. There were also two stand-alone boys games played on the 30th and 31st that are listed below as well.
To see full scores and brackets from the basketball tournaments, visit https://indianahsbasketball.homestead.com/
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian wins LCA Invitational
Beck Willems was named the MVP of the invitational after scoring a combined 57 points across three games, including 29 in a 54-50 victory over the hosts in the championship game Wednesday. The Bruins beat Covenant Christian and Granger Christian on Tuesday to advance to the title game. Bethany Christian is now 5-4 on the season.
NorthWood goes 3-1 at Bob Wettig Tournament
Facing some strong competition, the Panthers finished in 5th place out of the 12-team field at Richmond High School to improve its overall record to 10-1 on the season. Their only loss came to Bloomington South, 48-38, while they picked up wins over Indy Homeschool (70-43) on Tuesday and then two more wins against Lawrenceburg (51-43) and Seton Catholic (75-44) Wednesday. Juniors Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch were named to the all-tournament team based on their performances across the two-day event.
Wawasee goes 1-1 in home invitational
The Warriors played two games on Wednesday, beating Garrett 56-38 in the morning before falling to Woodlan, 63-57 (OT), in the championship game later that night. Freshman Maddux Everingham had 17 points in each game for Wawasee to be the two-game scoring leader. The Warriors are now 4-6 overall.
Northridge finishes 1-2 in Noblesville Invitational
The Raiders started their holiday tournament at Noblesville High School with a 64-40 loss to Chesterton Tuesday afternoon before beating Roncalli, 69-52, in their second game Tuesday night. They then dropped a close contest, 61-56, to Lawrence Central Wednesday. Northridge is now 3-6 overall on the season.
Dec. 30: Eastside 38, West Noble 37
The Blazers' Owen Willard hit a shot at the buzzer to lift his team over the Chargers in Ligonier. West Noble falls to 4-4 overall and 1-3 in Northeast Corner Conference contests.
Dec. 31: Central Noble 64, Westview 53
Mason Yoder's 31 points weren't enough for the Warriors in a New Years Eve loss to the No. 1 (2A) Cougars. Westview is now 4-2 overall and 3-1 in NECC games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Noble Shootout scores
- West Noble 39, Concord 33
- Tippecanoe Valley 54, Lakeland 42
- Lakeland 54, Concord 43
- Tippecanoe Valley 45, West Noble 27
This leaves Lakeland's record at 8-9, Concord 6-9 and West Noble 5-10.
Goshen goes 0-2 at home invitational
The RedHawks lost to East Noble and DeKalb in two close games at their home invite Thursday. Goshen is now 6-8 overall on the season. The full tournament scores:
- East Noble 42, Goshen 35 (OT)
- Mishawaka 45, DeKalb 36
- Third place game: DeKalb 40, Goshen 38
- Championship game: Mishawaka 58, East Noble 28
Wawasee drops two close games in holiday shootout
The Warriors went 0-2 Thursday, losing 46-41 to Huntington North and 49-42 to Norwell in home contests. Jada Carter scored 17 points in the loss to Huntington North, while Kennedy White had 17 points in the defeat to Norwell. Wawasee is now 7-9 on the season.
Northridge wins Interra Classic
All of the scores from the tournament, plus reaction from Northridge and NorthWood, can be found here.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING
Concord impresses at Homestead Invitational
The Minutemen boys won the four-team event on Monday, while the girls finished second. On the boys side, Cole Stevenson and Tommy Brunner won three events each for Concord. For the girls, Kiran Stauffer and Grace Brenneman won all four events they swam in.
WRESTLING
Al Smith Classic results
Results and reaction from NorthWood and Wawasee from the 32-team event held at Mishawaka High School can be found here. Full results can also be found online at trackwrestling.com by searching "Al Smith" on their website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.