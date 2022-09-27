Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Monday, Sept. 26
BOYS SOCCER
Westview 3, Bremen 0
In a matchup of two of the better teams in the state, the No. 1 (Class 1A) Warriors used two goals from Teague Misner and another from Carson Brown to shutout the No. 8 (2A) Lions in Emma. Westview improves to 13-1-1 on the season with the win.
ECA 3, Mishawaka 1
Trent Conrad, Danny Corona and Luke Schramm all scored for the Eagles, are now 10-5-1 overall.
NorthWood 3, John Glenn 0
NorthWood used three second-half goals to pick up the non-conference win over the Falcons.
Elkhart 2, Concord 2
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Jimtown 0
The Panthers took care of the Jimmies, 25-13, 25-8, 25-12, bringing their record to 21-4 on the season. Jimtown now sits at 12-13 overall.
Northridge 3, Wawasee 0
It was an NLC sweep for the Raiders, beating the Warriors 25-19, 25-12, 25-21. Northridge is now 16-9 (2-3 NLC), while Wawasee is 15-9 (0-5 NLC).
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Note: the scheduled boys tennis sectional semifinals at Concord were postponed to Wednesday due to rain.
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 3, Plymouth 0
Goals from Ari Topping, Caitlin Knepp and Kinsey Newcomer lifted the Panthers ton an NLC win over the Pilgrims. NorthWood is now 10-3-2 (3-2-1 NLC) on the season.
DeKalb 2, Westview 1
A good Barons team (12-4 on the season) knocked off the No. 13 (1A) Warriors. Westview is now 11-3-2 with one regular season game remaining Thursday against Concord.
Mishawaka 7, Wawasee 0
The Warriors are now 1-11-3 (0-6 NLC) on the season.
LaVille 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers are now 2-10-2 on the season.
Goshen 3, Concord 0
Note: scores from the scheduled Jimtown-John Glenn and SB Adams-Elkhart games were not reported as of Goshen News press deadline.
BOYS SOCCER
West Noble 1, Bishop Luers 0
The Chargers edged Luers for a road victory, improving their record to 9-7 overall in the process. Zack Huff scored the decisive tally for West Noble.
Northridge 5, Wawasee 0
The Raiders took care of business to improve to 9-4-2 overall and 4-2 in the NLC. Wawasee now sits at 6-8-1 with a 1-4-1 NLC mark.
Penn 5, Goshen 3
The RedHawks lost their regular season finale, giving them a record of 10-3-3 heading into next week's Sectional 4 tournament.
Plymouth 2, NorthWood 0
The Panthers dropped a tough road contest against the Rockies. NorthWood's record is now 8-5-2 (2-4-1 NLC).
CROSS COUNTRY
ECA wins home invitational
Both the Eagles' boys and girls cross country teams won their home invite, beating four other teams in each race to win the championship.
VOLLEYBALL
ECA 3, Culver Community 1
The Eagles are now 17-6 on the season following a 25-21, 25-12, 24-26, 25-11 victory over the Cavaliers. Shaye Watson had 21 kills and 24 digs in the winning effort for her team.
Elkhart 3, South Bend Riley 0
The Lions cruised to a 25-7, 25-16, 25-10 win over the Wildcats, improving to 21-5 overall and 9-0 in the NIC in the process. Kate York had 21 assists and six aces in the win.
West Noble 3, Eastside 0
The Chargers swept the Blazers 26-24, 25-18, 25-9 to bring their overall record to 9-13 and 5-4 in NECC contests.
Bethany Christian 3, Goshen Blue Blazers 0
The Bruins beat the homeschool Blue Blazers, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21. Bethany Christian is now 16-7 on the season.
Central Noble 3, Westview 1
The Warriors battled hard, but the Cougars ultimately prevailed 27-25, 25-17, 10-25, 25-17. Westview is now 6-16 overall with a 2-6 NECC mark.
South Bend Clay 3, Jimtown 1
The Jimmies fall to 12-14 (4-5 NIC) with the loss to the Colonials.