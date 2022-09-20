Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Monday, September 19
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord 2, Plymouth 0
Freshman Camdyn Bolton scored both goals for the Minutemen in the road NLC victory, bringing their record to 3-8-2 overall and 2-4 in conference games.
Lakeland 4, West Noble 0
The shutout loss leaves the Chargers with a 2-8-2 overall record and 1-3 in NECC games.
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart 8, South Bend Riley 0
The Lions had no issues with the Wildcats, as seven different players scored in the victory. Elkhart is now 8-3 overall with a 4-1 NIC mark.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Fairfield def. Bethany Christian
Both the boys and girls' races ended with Fairfield victories, per the Fairfield website. No individual results were provided, however.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, Bethany Christian 1
The Falcons improved to 13-5 on the season with the win, while the Bruins are now 9-7.
West Noble 5, Whitko 0
The Chargers swept the Wildcats to bring their overall record to 6-6 on the season.
Westview 5, Angola 0
The Warriors finished off an unbeaten NECC campaign with a sweep of the Hornets. Westview is now 14-3 overall as well to go with its 7-0 NECC mark.
Goshen 5, Mishawaka 0
The RedHawks completed an unbeaten regular season by cruising past the Cavemen. Goshen is 19-0 overall and 7-0 in the NLC, which is the first time they've ended a regular season undefeated since 1999.
Wawasee 3, NorthWood 2
The Warriors edged out the Panthers in a competitive NLC battle. Wawasee is 9-10 overall and 2-5 in the NLC, while NorthWood is 1-15 overall with a 1-6 conference record.
Northridge 4, Plymouth 1
The Raiders' victory gives them a 14-2 record, ending NLC play with a 6-1 mark in conference action.
VOLLEYBALL
Bethany Christian 3, Bremen 2
The Bruins won a back-and-forth affair, knocking off the Lions, 25-20, 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13. Bailey Brown had 21 kills and 17 digs in the win, helping Bethany improve to 14-7 on the season.
Fairfield 3, New Prairie 2
The Falcons survived a 17-25, 26-24, 12-25, 25-21, 15-11 match with a solid Cougars team. Morgan Gawthrop had 33 digs, eight kills and five aces for Fairfield.
Tuesday, September 20
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 2, South Bend Trinity 1
Despite being outshot 10-3, the Bruins found a way to pick up the victory. They are now 5-6-1 overall on the season and 3-0 in Hoosier Plains Conference games.
ECA 5, South Bend Clay 0
The Eagles cruised to a win, bringing their record to 5-6 on the season.
Northridge 3, Wawasee 0
The Raiders made it three wins in their last four games with a shutout victory over the Warriors. Northridge is now 3-6-4 overall and 3-1-1 in the NLC, while Wawasee drops to 1-8-3 and 0-3 in the NLC.
Note: Tuesday's match between Angola and Westview was postponed to Thursday due to weather. The scheduled Goshen-Argos game for Tuesday was moved to Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 9, Wawasee 0
The RedHawks dominated the Warriors, as Arturo Hernandez's hat trick paced Goshen to the win. The No. 13 (Class 3A) RedHawks are now 9-1-3 overall and 5-0-1 in the NLC. They host No. 10 (3A) Warsaw Thursday in a match where if Goshen wins, they will be crowned conference champions.
Westview 11, Central Noble 0
The No. 1 (1A) Warriors obliterated the Cougars, improving to 11-1-1 overall and 5-0 in the NECC.
West Noble 8, Prairie Heights 0
The Chargers had no issues with the Panthers. They are now 7-6 overall and 4-0 in NECC competition.
Bethany Christian 3, South Bend Trinity 2 (5-4 PKs)
The No. 11 (1A) Bruins outlasted Trinity in penalty kicks to improve their record to 6-6 overall and 3-0 in the HPC.
Note: the scheduled Mishawaka-NorthWood and Concord-Plymouth games for Tuesday were postponed to Wednesday due to weather.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
NorthWood wins on Senior Night
The Panthers girls and boys' cross country teams beat Bremen, Elkhart Christian, Jimtown and Benton Homeschool in a five-team meet at Stauffer Park to win on Senior Night.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
The Warriors finished off a perfect NECC record with a dominant win over the Cougars. Westview enters the conference tournament this weekend with a 15-3 overall record and 8-0 NECC record.
Fairfield 3, West Noble 2
The Falcons picked up wins at No. 1 singles and both doubles' spots, while West Noble was victorious at No. 2 and No. 3 singles. The result gives Fairfield a 14-5 overall record and 7-1 NECC mark, while the loss drops the Chargers to 6-7 overall and 5-3 within the NECC.
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-South Bend Riley match was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Goshen 0
The Panthers won 25-23, 25-16, 25-11 over the RedHawks to improve to 15-4 overall and 4-0 in the NLC. Sophia Barber led the NorthWood offense with nine kills. Goshen is now 14-9 with a 1-4 NLC mark.
Elkhart 3, South Bend Adams 0
The Lions remained unbeaten in the NIC, improving to 7-0 in conference matches with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-9 win over the Eagles. Elkhart is now also 17-3 overall on the season.
Fairfield 3, Northridge 1
The Falcons picked up a gutsy 25-17, 27-29, 25-22, 25-16 home win over the Raiders. Ella Branneman had an impressive 37 digs in the win for Fairfield, who are now 14-4 on the season. The loss for Northridge gives them a 15-8 record.
Garrett 3, Westview 0
The Warriors dropped a competitive 25-20, 25-21, 25-22 match to the Railroaders. Westview's record is now 5-15 overall and 1-4 in NECC contests.
Concord 3, ECA 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a final score from the scheduled Jimtown-South Bend St. Joseph match was not reported by 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.