Prep scores from Monday, Sept. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Monday, Sept. 28
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield def. Hamilton 25-5, 25-4, 25-10
The Falcons faced minimal resistance against the Marines at home Monday night. This match was re-scheduled from earlier in the year due to a COVID-19 issue in the Fairfield program.
Goshen def. Westview in three sets
Individual set scores and stats were not provided. Goshen improves to 17-7 overall on the season.
Northridge def. Wawasee, 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
The Raiders rallied from a set down to win an NLC contest on the road. Amanda Allen had 39 assists for Wawasee in a losing effort.
NorthWood def. Jimtown, 25-11, 25-17, 25-9
Alea Minnich had 11 kills and Kendal Miller 27 assists to pace the Panthers to the win.
Central Noble def. West Noble, 25-8, 21-25, 25-16, 25-13
The Cougars were too much for the Chargers to overcome in an NECC battle in Ligonier. Nichelle Phares led the West Noble attack with 10 kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 4, Lakeland 2
Makenzie Mast had a goal Reyna King had one and Mariah Stoltzfus had two for the Bruins in the victory. Lakeland had goals from Hailey Alleshouse and Emily Byler. Bethany is now 9-3-2 on the season.
NorthWood 13, Oregon-Davis 0
The Panthers had no issues with Oregon-Davis at home Monday night.
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart 4, Concord 1
The Minutemen fall to 2-8-2 on the season. They host Mishawaka in its regular season finale Thursday.
NorthWood 7, John Glenn 0
Andre DeFreitas and Sebastian Guillen led the Panther attack with three goals each to cruise past the Falcons.
West Noble 8, Eastside 0
Henry Torres had two goals to lead the Chargers to a senior night victory.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 29
VOLLEYBALL
Warsaw def. Fairfield, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
The Tigers were too much for the Falcons to overcome in Benton Tuesday night. Madisyn Steele led the Falcons with 11 kills. Morgan Gawthrop had seven digs.
Lakeland def. Fremont, 25-12, 25-16, 25-18
The Lakers are now 9-0 in NECC play. Bailey Hartsough had 18 kills to lead Lakeland.
West Noble def. Eastside, 25-22, 25-21, 25-18
The Chargers rebounded from a tough loss Monday by defeating the Blazers. Nichelle Phares had 12 kills and four blocks to lead West Noble.
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord 4, Goshen 1
Selma Fisher scored two goals and McKenna DeFreese and Rylee Brenneman each added one to lead the Minutemen.
Mishawaka 4, Wawasee 1
The Cavemen had four goals from Franny Parks to lead them past the Warriors.
DeKalb 6, Westview 0
The top 10-ranked Barons overwhelmed the Warriors in Topeka. DeKalb scored five goals in the second half to runaway with the game.
LaVille 6, West Noble 2
Sherlynn Torres scored the first goal for the Chargers, while Alondra Sosa scored the 2nd goal in the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 1, Penn 1
The RedHawks tied the Kingsmen on Goshen’s senior night. Carlos Castaneda scored the goal for Goshen.
Northridge 6, Wawasee 1
Cam Chappell had two goals, while Micah Wieland, Drew Yoder, Drew Pletcher and Carter Stoltzfus had a goal each to lead Northridge on offense. Stoltzfus also had three assists.
Plymouth 3, NorthWood 2
The undefeated Rockies remained undefeated with a narrow victory over the No. 8 (Class 2A) Panthers.
West Noble 2, Garrett 1
The Chargers scored two goals in the final eight minutes to win. Both goals came from Henry Torres.
