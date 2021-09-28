Here is a look at the local prep roundup for Monday, Sept. 27 and Tuesday, Sept. 28.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
BOYS SOCCER
Bethany Christian 1, South Bend Trinity 0
Justin Thomas scored a second half PK to help lead the Bruins to a win, improving their record to 4-8 in the process.
Concord 1, Elkhart 1
The Minutemen's record is now 6-6-3 after the tie with the Lions.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 6, Angola 0
The Warriors wrapped up an NECC title with a shutout victory over the Hornets. Five different Westview players scored, with Brianna Munoz leading the way with two tallies. The No. 12 (1A) Warriors are now 11-1-3 on the season and went a perfect 5-0 in NECC contests.
South Bend Trinity 3, Bethany Christian 2
The Bruins fell in a tough match to Trinity. Bethany Christian is now 4-4-3 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Northridge 3, Wawasee 1
The host Raiders rallied after losing the first set to win the match, 16-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19. Leading the way for Northridge was Abby Martin, who had 12 kills, 12 digs and one ace to help her team improve to 15-13 overall and 2-3 in NLC matches. Wawasee falls to 19-5 overall and 1-4 in NLC contests.
NorthWood 3, Jimtown 0
The Panthers kept up their impressive season with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 win over the Jimmies to improve to 24-2 overall. Annika Bennett had an impressive 41 assists and 11 digs, while Macy Lengacher added 16 digs and four assists in the win.
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 3, Bethany Christian 0
Blackhawk was too much to overcome for the Bruins in a 21-25, 23-25, 18-25 loss for Bethany. The Bruins are now 8-16 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge 3, Fairfield 2
In a close contest between two solid teams, the No. 29 Raiders edged the Falcons. Northridge improved to 14-2 heading into the state tournament, while Fairfield is 11-8. Individual match results were: Singles: No 1 - Brendan LaCounte (N) def. Garrett Stoltzfus (F) 6-4, 6-0; No 2 - Cooper LeCount (F) def. Jake Welker (N) 6-3, 6-0; No 3 - Kaleb Ellis (N) def. Seth Yoder (F) 6-3, 6-4; Doubles: No 1 - Collin Seegert / Evan Nay (N) def. Noah Hochstetler / Brandon Kauffman (F) 6-0, 6-0; No 2 - Luke Holsopple / Mick Moore (F) def. Mason Martin / Zak Martin (N) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Fort Wayne Homestead 3, Westview 2
The No. 16 Warriors suffered their first loss of the season to the No. 17 Spartans. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles--Stephen Meier (H) def. Isaiah Hostetler (W) 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Jared Sagan (H) 6-1, 7-6(9); No. 3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. James Cowan (H) 6-4, 6-1; No. 1 doubles--Alex Graber/Matthew Otten (H) def. Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles--Max Holliday/Cole Steinacker (H) def. Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
Angola 5, Lakeland 0
The Lakers were swept by the Hornets to end regular season play.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 8, Wawasee 0
Northridge cruised to an NLC win behind six goals from Micah Wieland. The No. 14 (Class 3A) Raiders are now 10-5-1 overall and 3-2-1 in NLC games. Wawasee falls to 4-11-1 overall and 0-5 in NLC contests.
NorthWood 2, Plymouth 0
Solomon Yegon scored twice to lead the Panthers past the Rockies in NLC play. NorthWood is now 6-7-1 overall and finishes NLC play with a 3-4 record.
Penn 4, Goshen 3
In an entertaining contest, the highly-ranked Kingsmen were able to outlast the RedHawks. Goshen is now 6-9-1 on the season.
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 1, Plymouth 0
Caitlin Knepp scored the lone tally to improve NorthWood to 9-3-1 overall and 2-3-1 in the NLC.
Mishawaka 3, Wawasee 1
The Cavemen picked up an NLC win over the Warriors in The Princess City.
West Noble 0, LaVille 0
The Chargers and Lancers played to a draw on West Noble's Senior Night.
DeKalb 3, Westview 0
The Warriors dropped a tough game against a solid Barons team. They are now 11-2-3 on the season.
Goshen 2, Concord 1
Full results/reaction online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen 3, LaVille 0
Goshen won 25-20, 25-19,25-17. Lauren Kinsey led the Lady RedHawks with nine kills, followed by Maddie Garber and Abby Wileman each with five.
Fairfield 3, Concord 0
The Falcons won at home over the Minutemen, 26-24, 25-19, 25-21. Fairfield improves to 12-7, while Concord is now 14-8 on the season.
Goshen Blue Blazers 3, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins lost to the Goshen Blue Blazers, a homeschool team, 15-25, 23-35, 20-25. The loss drops Bethany Christian to 8-17 overall.
Lakeland 3, Fremont 1
The Lakers picked up another NECC win, this time beat the Eagles 20-25, 25-19, 25-11, 25-19. Lakeland improves to 7-13 overall and 5-3 in conference matches.
Eastside 3, West Noble 1
The Blazers won 13-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 over the Chargers in an NECC contest.
Westview 3, Central Noble 1
The Warriors were able tp pick up an NECC win over the Cougars. Individual set results and stats were not available as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
The Warriors beat the Cougars in a regular season match before the two play each other this Thursday in the Sectional 39 semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.