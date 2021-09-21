Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Sept. 20 and Tuesday, Sept. 21.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart Christian Academy 1, Bethany Christian 0
The Eagles scored on a PK goal to send the Bruins to a 2-7 record.
GIRLS SOCCER
Concord 2, Plymouth 1
The Minutemen had goals from Macey Potter and Katherine Lopez Cruz to pick up a big NLC win over the No. 18 (Class 2A) Pilgrims to improve to 5-7 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
Lakeland 3, West Noble 2
The Lakers won a close NECC battle with the Chargers in LaGrange. Lakeland is now 5-6 overall and 2-1 in NECC matches, while West Noble falls to 4-5-1 overall and 1-2 in NECC contests.
Bethany Christian 3, Elkhart Christian Academy 2
The Bruins picked up two goals from Zoe Willems and another from Reyna King to beat their county rivals. Bethany is now 4-2-3 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Tippecanoe Valley 0
The Panthers improved to 16-2 on the season with a 25-11, 25-11, 25-8 victory over the Vikings. Annika Bennett had 26 assists, 14 digs and seven aces in an all-around strong performance for NorthWood.
Bremen 3, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins fell to the Lions, 20-25, 23-25, 19-25, to drop to 7-14 overall on the season.
New Prairie 3, Fairfield 0
It was a close battle throughout, but the Falcons lost 24-26, 25-27, 15-25 to New Prairie. Fairfield is now 7-6 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Mishawaka 0
The RedHawks had no issues with the Cavemen, wrapping up the NLC regular season with a perfect 7-0 record to earn at least a share of the conference championship. Goshen is 15-4 overall on the season as well entering the NLC tournament, which begins Wednesday in Plymouth.
Concord 3, Warsaw 2
Individual winners for Concord were No. 1 singles Nathan Schraw (7-6, 6-4), No. 2 singles Mitchell Whitehead (6-3, 3-6, 7-5) and No. 2 doubles Andrew Kavanaugh/Samuel West (6-3, 5-7, 6-4). Concord is 9-7 overall and finishes with a 5-2 regular season NLC record.
Northridge 4, Plymouth 1
Individual winners for Northridge were: No. 1 singles Brendan LaCounte (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 singles Brandon Lomas (6-3, 6-1), No. 3 singles Kaleb Ellis (6-0, 6-1) and No. 1 doubles Collin Seegert/Evan Nay (7-5, 6-4). Northridge is now 13-2 overall and finishes second in the NLC regular season standings with a 6-1 conference record.
Wawasee 3, NorthWood 2
Individual match results were: No. 1 singles Nic Anderson (N) def. Jeb Richey (W), 6-4, 6-3; No. 2 singles Zeke Keim (W) def. Wes Steiner (N), 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 singles Karson Kirby (N) def. Joey Duncan (W), 6-3, 6-0; No. 1 doubles Holden Babb/Grant Brooks (W) def. Brady Chupp/Chaz Yoder (N), 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2 doubles Devon Kuhn/Ty Brooks (W) def. Charles Anderson/Isaac Roberts (N), 6-3, 7-5. Wawasee is 11-7 overall and finishes 4-3 in NLC matches. NorthWood is 2-13 and completes its NLC regular season schedule with a 1-6 record.
Fairfield 3, Bethany Christian 2
Individual match results were: Singles: No 1 - Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Cameron Heinisch 6-3, 6-4; No 2 - Noah Schrock (B) def. Cooper LeCount 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); No 3 - Seth Yoder (F) def. Ethan Pairitz 6-3, 6-3; Doubles: No 1 - Noah Hochstetler / Brandon Kauffman (F) def. Austin Shenk / Matthew Dyck 6-4, 7-5; No 2 - Jacob Leininger / Breece Erickson (B) def. Luke Holsopple / Mick Moore 6-4, 3-6, 7-5. Varsity records are now: Fairfield 11-7; Bethany Christian 6-8.
West Noble 4, Whitko 1
Individual results were: No. 1 singles David Ousley WH over Chris Miller WN 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 singles Nathan Shaw WN over Logan Hoffman WH 6-3, 6-0; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Blake Schroder WH 6-7(4-7), 6-3, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Nevin Phares/Brayden Bohde WN over Jackson Hollenbaugh 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 doubles JJ Jacobs/Wesley Shaw WN over Keaton Cornell/Braiden Wolfe WH 6-1, 6-0. West Noble is now 10-3 on the season.
Westview 5, Angola 0
Individual match results were: No. 1 singles--Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Connor Libey (A) 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Aiden Koch (A) 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. Brady Warren (A) 6-1, 6-1; No. 1 doubles--Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) def. Marcus Miller/Jacob Pontorno (A) 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 doubles--Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Harrison Bruick/Quinn Aldred (A) 6-1, 6-0. Westview remains unbeaten at 16-0 with a 6-0 NECC record as well.
CROSS COUNTRY
Bethany Christian 22, Fairfield 35 (boys)
Sam Klopfenstein ran in a time of 17:54 to get the individual win for Bethany Christian as well. Bethany didn't have enough girls for a team score, but in that race, Beka Youngberg from the Bruins won in a time of 24:22.
Full race results can be found here.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
BOYS SOCCER
West Noble 9, Prairie Heights 3
Henry Torres made history in the win, scoring three goals to give him 119 for his career and making him the program's all-time leading goal scorer. The previous mark was 117 by 2016 graduate Uriel Macias. West Noble improves to 9-3 overall and 3-2 in NECC games.
Westview 6, Central Noble 0
The Warriors clinched at least a share of the NECC regular season title with a shutout win over the Cougars. Jadon Yoder had two goals to lead Westview to a 9-3 overall record and 5-0 in NECC play.
Goshen 11, Wawasee 2
The RedHawks put on an impressive offensive display on the road against the Warriors. Josh Cruz had four goals for Goshen, and Antonio Hernandez, Bryan Landin, Edgar Mora Gonzalez, Alejandro Pedroza, Eduardo Alvarez-Barrera, Carlos Castaneda and Oswaldo Zacarias also all scored for the RedHawks. Goshen is now 6-6-1 overall and 4-1-1 in NLC games. Wawasee falls to 4-7 overall and 0-3 in the NLC.
NorthWood 7, Mishawaka 1
The Panthers picked up their second NLC victory of the season in dominant fashion over the Cavemen. Solomon Yegon had a hat trick in the victory for NorthWood, who now sits at 5-7-1 overall and 2-4 in NLC matches.
Concord 6, Plymouth 3
Gavin Miller and Eddie Fernandez had two goals each to help Concord improve to 5-5-2 overall and 3-1-1 in NLC contests.
Angola 7, Lakeland 1
The Lakers had trouble keeping up with their NECC foe.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 5, Wawasee 0
The Raiders improved to 4-6-4 overall and 3-0-2 in NLC matches with the home win over the Warriors. Kelsie Long had two goals and an assist, with Meredith Frey also adding two goals and Tess Baylis two assists in the victory. Wawasee falls to 1-7-2 overall and 0-3 in the NLC.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 3, Northridge 2
The Falcons hung on to win 23-25, 25-23, 23-25, 26-24, 15-7 over the Raiders in non-conference action. Fairfield is now 8-6 on the season, while Northridge falls to 13-10 overall.
Concord 3, Elkhart Christian Academy 1
The Minutemen picked up a 25-16, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20 win over the Eagles to improve to 13-7 overall.
Lakeland 3, Eastside 0
The Lakers were 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 winners over the Blazers to improve to 4-13 overall and 3-3 in NECC matches.
NorthWood 3, Goshen 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
A Garrett at Westview score was not available as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
NorthWood sweeps Bremen
The boys Panthers team beat Bremen, 20-41, in a head-to-head contest. NorthWood's Jordan Burden won the race in a time of 17:37.
In the girls competition, NorthWood won 18-43. Individual results on how the Panthers' runners did were not provided as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.