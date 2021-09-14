Here is a look the local prep scores from Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
GIRLS GOLF
Fairfield 188, Mishawaka Marian 190, Goshen 204
The Falcons picked up two more nine-hole wins ahead of the sectional tournament this Friday. Addie Mast was the medalist from Fairfield with a 41. Goshen was led by Briza Tayagua Delgado's 45. Fairfield went 13-3 in nine-hole matches this season.
Wawasee 199, Whitko 211
Taylor Cripe led Wawasee with a 44 to pick up the victory, giving the Warriors a 7-11 record in nine-hole matches for the season. Their next competition is the sectional Saturday at Stonehenge GC.
Westview 269, Prairie Heights 329
The Warriors picked up an NECC victory over the Panthers. Hope Haarer led Westview with a 46.
BOYS SOCCER
Bremen 9, Wawasee 0
The Warriors had a hard time keeping up with the Lions in non-conference action.
GIRLS SOCCER
Lakeland 6, Garrett 2
Alivia Rasler had a hat trick to lead the Lakers past the Railroaders in an NECC contest.
South Bend St. Joseph 8, Goshen 0
The RedHawks were no match for one of the best teams in the state, as the No. 7 (Class 3A) Indians cruised past Goshen.
Lakewood Park Christian 3, West Noble 1
The Chargers fell to a ranked LPC team in non-conference action on the road.
VOLLEYBALL
Wawasee 3, Westview 1
Wawasee improved to 12-1 with a Senior Night win, 24-26, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8, over Westview. Leslie Vasquez had a big game for Wawasee, recording 14 kills, nine digs and four blocks. Westview is now 4-13 on the season.
Elkhart Christian Academy 3, Goshen 0
The Eagles swept the RedHawks, 26-24, 25-15, 25-17, in a non-conference match in Elkhart.
Angola 3, Lakeland 0
The Lakers fell to the NECC-leading Hornets, 25-17, 25-14, 25-21, at Angola.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, Angola 1
The Falcons improved to 9-5 overall and 5-1 in NECC matches with the win over Angola. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles: Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Jacob Pontorno 6-3, 6-0; No. 2 singles: Cooper LeCount (F) def. Connor Libey 6-1, 6-4; No. 3 singles: Seth Yoder (F) def. Jed Mortorff 6-0, 6-4; No. 1 doubles: Marcus Miller/Aiden Koch (A) def. Noah Hochstetler/Brandon Kauffman 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 doubles: Mick Moore/Luke Holsopple (F) def. Harrison Bruick/Quinn Aldred 7-5, 6-0.
Plymouth 4, NorthWood 1
The Panthers' lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, as Brady Chupp and Chaz Yoder won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Games announced as postponed due weather:
- Goshen @ Concord boys tennis - PPD to Wednesday
- Concord, Elkhart, John Glenn girls golf at Bent Oak - PPD to Wednesday
- Concord @ Northridge boys soccer - PPD to Wednesday
- Northridge @ Concord girls soccer - PPD to Wednesday
- NorthWood @ Northridge girls tennis - PPD to Wednesday
- West Noble @ Fairfield boys tennis - PPD to Wednesday
- Warsaw @ Wawasee boys tennis - started, but was PPD to Wednesday.
- Northridge, DeKalb, Angola girls golf at Meadow Valley - PPD to TBD
- FW Blackhawk Christian @ Bethany Christian boys tennis - started, but was called off due to weather. Whether the match will be resumed at any point is TBD.
CROSS COUNTRY
Goshen boys win NLC; girls race PPD
Full results from the NLC Super Dual round robin #2 can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS SOCCER
Goshen 4, Bethany Christian 1
The RedHawks won a weather-shortened contest over the Bruins. Kovan Drenth had two goals to pace Goshen, who improves to 4-6-1 on the season. Bethany Christian fell to 2-5.
Warsaw 4, NorthWood 1
The Panthers fell to the Tigers in an NLC contest.
NECC Tournament, first round results:
- West Noble 6, Westview 2 - Henry Torres scored three goals, while Brayden Barth added two more for the Chargers in the win.
- Garrett 3, Lakeland 1
- Prairie Heights 6, Angola 5
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 4, Mishawaka 1
Caitlin Knepp had a hat trick, scoring three goals to propel the Panthers to an NLC win over the Cavemen.
NECC Tournament, first round results:
- Westview 4, Angola 1 - game was called six minutes into second half due to weather. Brianna Munoz had a hat trick for the Warriors.
- Central Noble @ Garrett - match suspended due to weather
A score from the Columbia City-Wawasee game was not reported as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Fairfield 3, Goshen 0
The Falcons improved to 6-5 overall on the season with the 25-19, 25-15, 25-6 win over Goshen. Senior Sydney Stutsman surpassed 2,000 career assists, recording 28 in the three-set victory.
Mishawaka 3, Northridge 0
The Raiders fell to the Cavemen, 22-26, 14-25, 19-25, to fall to 12-8 overall and 0-2 in NLC matches.
DeKalb 3, Westview 0
Individual set results were not available as of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
Lakeland 4, Central Noble 1
The Lakers picked up their first win overall and first NECC victory in the process by beating the Cougars. Winners for Lakeland were No. 1 singles Wyatt Priestley (6-0, 6-2), No. 2 singles Dominic Lawrence (6-1, 6-1), No. 1 doubles Isaac Larimer/Brayden Miles (6-4, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles Ethan Rasbaugh/Tyler Yoder (1-6, 6-1, 2-0 - CN players forfeited third set).
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Warriors are now 14-0 on the season. Individual match results were: No. 1 singles--Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Leyton Byler (PH) 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 singles--Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Breyton Ambler (PH) 6-0, 6-1; No. 3 singles--Brennan Beachy (W) def. Chase Bachelor (PH) 6-1, 6-2; No. 1 doubles--Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz (W) won by forfeit; No. 2 doubles--Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler (W) def. Luke Krapfl/Matt Levitz (PH) 6-1, 6-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.