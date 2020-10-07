BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A, Sectional 4 results (Monday)
No. 5 Northridge scored on a penalty kick from Micah Wieland with 49 seconds remaining to top No. 14 Penn, 2-1, and advance to the sectional semifinal tonight. They will play No. 10 Elkhart, who defeated Goshen 4-1 Monday, at 5 p.m. at Penn High School. The other sectional semifinal will feature Warsaw taking on Concord at 7 p.m.
A full recap of Monday’s games can be found on our website, goshennews.com
Class 2A, Sectional 20 results (Monday)
NorthWood used five goals from Andre De Freitas to cruise past Lakeland, 9-1. In the second game of the night, West Noble outlasted Wawasee, 3-2, in penalty kicks. NorthWood will play Wawasee in the semifinal tonight at 5 p.m. in Ligonier. The other semifinal features Garrett taking on Angola.
A full recap of Monday’s games can be found on our website, goshennews.com.
Class 1A, Sectional 35 results (Monday)
Westview had no issues with Eastside, topping the Blazers 10-0. Elkhart Christian then squeaked by with a 1-0 victory over Central Noble. Westview will take on ECA in the first semifinal game today at 5 p.m. at Westview, with Bethany Christian vs. Prairie Heights to follow.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 2A, Sectional 20 results
Lakeland was able to knock off Angola, 3-2, while No. 10 DeKalb shutout West Noble 7-0. Thursday’s semifinals at Wawasee High School will feature Lakeland taking on DeKalb at 5 p.m. and the host Warriors facing NorthWood at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Lakeland def. NorthWood, 25-15, 21-25,25-18, 25-20 (Monday)
The Lakers continued their impressive season with a home victory over the Panthers. Coastal Carolina commit Bailey Hartsough continued to lead the way for Lakeland, racking up 25 kills in the victory. They improved to 18-5 overall and 10-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Concord def. Jimtown, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 (Monday)
The Minutemen improved to 13-8 overall on the season with the straight-sets victory over the Jimmies.
Lakeland def. Churubusco, 25-10, 25-19, 25-21
For the first time since 1999, Lakeland is the outright volleyball champion in the Northeast Corner Conference. They finish the regular season a perfect 11-0 in conference play. On Tuesday, they were led by senior Bailey Hartsough’s 11 kills.
Goshen def. Bethany Christian, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
The RedHawks swept the Bruins in the Menno Lands Tuesday night. Individual stats for Goshen were not made available. Bethany Christian was led by 13 kills from Sadie Brenneman.
Fairfield def. Westview, 25-9, 25-9, 25-7
The Falcons were able to defeat their conference rival with ease Tuesday night. Fairfield was led by Madisyn Steele’s 14 kills and Sydney Stutsman’s 24 assists. Kayla Miller also had 12 digs in the winning effort.
Wawasee def. West Noble, 25-11, 25-13, 23-25, 25-15
The Warriors improved to 20-10 overall on the season with a four-set win over the Chargers in Syracuse. Emma Dippon had 15 kills for Wawasee to lead the offense, while Amada Allen added 40 assists and Elizabeth Miller 12 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.