Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Oct. 3 and Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Monday, Oct. 3
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A, Sectional 4 quarterfinal at Elkhart: Northridge 2, Plymouth 1
Noah Zmuda scored both goals for the Raiders, one in the first half and one in the second half, to secure the win for his team. Northridge (11-4-2) advances to take on No. 16 Elkhart (10-3-2) in the sectional semifinals Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Class 2A, Sectional 20 quarterfinals at Angola: NorthWood 6, Lakeland 1; West Noble 4, Wawasee 0
It was comfortable wins for both the Panthers and the Chargers, who now advance to face each other in Wednesday's semifinals at 7:30 p.m. No. 18 NorthWood brings a record of 10-5-2 into the contest, while West Noble is 10-8.
Class 1A, Sectional 35 quarterfinal at ECA: Bethany Christian 1, SB Trinity 0
Shemaya Magatti scored the lone goal of the contest to give the Bruins a playoff win. Bethany (9-8) will now face Lakeland Christian Academy (6-10) in the second sectional semifinal game of the day at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The first semifinal pits ECA (10-5-1) against LaVille (3-9-1) at 5 p.m.
Class 1A, Sectional 36 quarterfinal at Central Noble: Westview 10, Central Noble 1
The No. 1 ranked team in Class 1A and defending state champs cruised to a win over the Cougars to begin sectional action. Westview (15-1-1) will face Lakewood Park Christian (5-7-3) in the semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, Jimtown 0
Concord swept Jimtown, 26-24, 25-19, 25-17, to bring their record to 17-9 on the season. The Jimmies fall to 12-16.
ECA 3, Westview 1
The Eagles won a competitive four-set match over the Warriors, 25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22. ECA improves to 19-6 on the season.
NorthWood 3, Lakeland 0
The Panthers won 25-17, 25-18, 25-17 to improve their record to 23-6 on the season.
Tuesday, October 4
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 2A, Sectional 20 quarterfinals at NorthWood: East Noble 1, West Noble 0; NorthWood 5, Wawasee 0
The Chargers and Warriors both had their seasons come to an end at the hands of East Noble and NorthWood, respectively. West Noble's final record is 2-12-2, while Wawasee's is 1-13-3.
NorthWood (12-3-2) and East Noble (4-9-3) will now face each other in a semifinal match Thursday at 5 p.m. The semifinal to follow them will be between Angola and Lakeland.
Class 3A, Sectional 4 quarterfinal at Goshen: Concord 1, Northridge 0
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A, Sectional 4 quarterfinals at Elkhart: Concord 10, East Noble 0; Goshen 11, Mishawaka 0
The Minutemen and RedHawks both routed their respective opponents, advancing to face each other in a sectional semifinal Wednesday back at Elkhart's West Campus. Concord is now 8-2-6 on the season, while No. 17 Goshen is 11-3-3.
VOLLEYBALL
Elkhart 3, South Bend St. Joseph 0
The Lions closed out a Northern Indiana Conference championship in style, sweeping the Indians, 25-18, 27-25, 25-18. Elkhart closes with a perfect 11-0 NIC record, as well as improving their overall record to 24-6.
Goshen 3, Bethany Christian 1
Goshen won 25-22, 25-17, 22-25, 25-22 over their in-city foe to improve to 15-14 on the season. Bethany Christian drops to 17-8 with the loss.
Fairfield 3, Westview 0
The Falcons knocked off their NECC rival, 25-14, 25-12, 25-16. They are now 20-7 on the season and have an 8-1 NECC mark. Westview falls to 6-19 (2-8 NECC).
Wawasee 3, West Noble 0
Wawasee won 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 to bring its record to 19-11 on the season. Meanwhile, West Noble is 9-15 following the loss.
Jimtown 3, SB Washington 0
The Jimmies improve to 14-17 on the season following a sweep of the Panthers. They wrap up the NIC portion of their schedule with a 5-6 mark in those contests.
BOYS TENNIS
