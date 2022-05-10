Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 9.
BASEBALL
Goshen beats Mishawaka twice, stays in lead of NLC
The RedHawks completed a game that started on April 22 first Monday, winning 9-8 in 10 innings on a walk-off wild pitch that scored Noah Alford. Then, in the regularly-scheduled game for Monday, Goshen won a tight 6-5 contest to improve to 8-7 overall and 7-1 in the NLC, remaining at the top of the conference standings for the time being.
Northridge 14, Concord 3
The Raiders picked up another NLC victory, knocking off the Minutemen to improve to 12-6 overall and 7-2 in the conference. They remain 1/2 game behind Goshen for first place in the NLC as of now. Concord is now 5-11 overall and 2-7 in the NLC.
Fairfield 9, New Haven 0
Dylan Weaver pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters along the way as the Falcons improved to 10-3 on the season with a shutout win over New Haven.
Westview 18, Bethany Christian 0 (5 innings)
The Warriors cruised past the Bruins to improve to 8-5 overall. Bethany Christian is now 7-8.
Wawasee, NorthWood split two games
SOFTBALL
Northridge 8, Concord 3
The Raiders continued to run away with the NLC title, picking up a victory over the Minutemen. At 9-0 in conference games, Northridge holds a two game lead over Mishawaka in the NLC standings with five conference games left to be played. Northridge is now 12-5 overall now as well. Concord is 10-7 overall and 6-3 in the NLC.
NorthWood 16, Wawasee 13
The Panthers scored an incredible nine runs in the top of the seventh inning, including a go-ahead grand slam by Morgan Jenkins to lead the visitors to a dramatic comeback victory over the Warriors. NorthWood is now 7-9 overall and 4-5 in the NLC, while Wawasee is 6-12 overall and 3-6 in conference games.
Mishawaka 12, Goshen 3
The RedHawks couldn't keep up with the Cavemen, bringing their record to 8-6 overall and 4-5 in the NLC.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Falcons kept up their winning ways, improving to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the NECC.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
The Warriors improved to 7-3 overall and 6-2 in the NECC with a solid victory over the Eagles.
Lakeland 3, Churubusco 2
The Lakers finished the NECC portion of their schedule with a 4-4 record.
Northridge 5, Mishawaka 0
The Raiders cruised to a win, improving to 7-5 overall and finishing with a 5-2 NLC regular season record.
Plymouth 5, Wawasee 0
The Warriors are now 5-10 overall and 0-6 in the NLC following a loss to the Pilgrims.
Warsaw 4, Goshen 1
The RedHawks wrapped up NLC play with a 2-5 conference record after losing to conference-leading Warsaw.
Bremen 4, Bethany Christian 1
The Bruins dropped a non-conference match to the Lions Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee 169, Bethany Christian 187
Steve Coverstone picked up the 400th victory of his golf coaching career at Wawasee with the Warriors win over the Bruins. More on Coverstone's career can be found here.
Fairfield 178, Westview 188, Angola 201
The Falcons remained unbeaten in NECC matches, pushing their conference record to 7-0 with wins over Westview and Angola at Glendarin GC in Angola. Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller was the medalist with a 37. Westview is now 4-1 in NECC contests.
Warsaw 165, NorthWood 181
The Panthers dropped a nine-hole NLC match to the Tigers at McCormick Creek GC.
