Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 8.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 12, Wawasee 0 (5 innings)
Connor Reed had three RBIs to backup Cody Lambert's complete-game shutout, helping the Panthers improve to 8-11 (5-5 NLC) on the season. Wawasee falls to 2-14 (1-8 NLC).
Northridge 13, Concord 1 (6 innings)
The Raiders used a six-run sixth inning to help with the game by the run-rule. Gavin Collins hit a home run and had three RBIs to keep his stellar season going. Northridge is now 13-7 (7-3 NLC) and Concord 1-17 (0-9 NLC) on the season.
Elkhart 12, SB Riley 4
The Lions scored all of its runs in the fourth-sixth innings, including a five-run fifth to help give them the lead for good. Cooper Schoetzow and Brady Sherwood had two RBIs each to help Elkhart improve to 7-12 (3-6 NIC) on the season.
Jimtown 13, SB Clay 0 (5 innings)
The Jimmies had a total of 14 hits in the game, cruising past the Colonials to bring its record to 11-8 (5-3 NIC).
Fairfield 5, South Central (Union Mills) 1
The Falcons scored all five of its runs in the bottom of the third, backing up the pitching duo of Keegan Miller and Luke Mast that gave up a combined one hit. Mast also drove in two of those five runs, giving the Falcons a victory over the No. 8 (Class 1A) ranked team in the state. Fairfield is now 16-5 on the season.
SOFTBALL
NorthWood 4, Wawasee 3
The Panthers used a balanced attack to edge the Warriors in an NLC battle. Five different NorthWood players had hits to help them improve to 6-11 (3-6 NLC). The loss drops Wawasee to 11-8 (4-5 NLC).
Northridge 13, Concord 1 (5 innings)
Rachel Humbarger went 4-for-4 at the plate, while Tavia Bratt had an impressive five RBIs - including a three-run home run - as the Raiders rolled past the Minutemen. Northridge is now 7-12 (6-4 NLC) and Concord 6-14 (4-6 NLC) on the season.
Fairfield 6, Central Noble 5
The Falcons snapped a four-game losing streak with an impressive win over No. 12 (2A) Central Noble. Makenna Steele had three hits, including a double, to lead the Falcon offense. Faith Berkey pitched a complete game, helping Fairfield bring its record to 13-9 (6-1 NECC) on the season.
Westview 19, Hamilton 9 (6 innings)
The Warriors scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning, eventually finishing with 20 hits in a victory over the Marines. Bri Kauffman and Janissa Lehman both had four hits, with Kauffman also tallying five RBIs. Westview is now 3-9 on the season.
Mishawaka 10, Goshen 0
The RedHawks lost to NLC-leading Mishawaka, bringing its record to 9-8 (5-4 NLC) on the season.
SB Riley 8, Elkhart 6
The Wildcats scored four runs across the final two innings to pull off a comeback victory on the Lions. Laci Stimac hit a home run and had three RBIs in the game to highlight Elkhart's efforts. The loss for Elkhart now brings their record to 2-16 (1-8 NIC).
GIRLS TENNIS
Plymouth 4, Wawasee 1
Kiah Farrington won at No. 1 singles for the Warriors. Wawasee is now 5-9 (1-6 NLC) on the season.
Bethany Christian, Bremen suspended
The match was stopped due to rain with Bethany Christian leading on four of the five courts. It's unknown whether the match will resume at any point in the future.
Note: scores from the scheduled Columbia City-West Noble and SB Riley-Jimtown matches were not reported by 11:30 p.m. Monday. Whether or not these matches were postponed or not was also not reported.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 152, NorthWood 167, Plymouth 178
It was two NLC wins for the Raiders at McCormick Creek GC, who are now 11-0 (3-0 NLC) on the season. Brock Reschly's 34 led all players. For NorthWood, they were led by a 37 from Earl Williams. Their record is now 4-2 (1-1 NLC).
Wawasee 157, Bethany Christian 191
The Warriors picked up another nine-hole match victory, this time over Bethany Christian at Tippecanoe Lake CC. Jay Finlinson led Wawasee with a 37, while Cameron Heinisch paced Bethany with a 39. Wawasee is now 6-1 and Bethany 1-7 on the season.
Elkhart 169, SB Clay 201
Steven Webb's 38 led Elkhart to an NIC win at Elbel Park GC, improving its record to 9-5 (7-3 NIC) in the process.
Note: a score from the scheduled Jimtown-SB St. Joseph match at McCormick Creek GC was not reported by 11:30 p.m. Monday. Whether or not the match was postponed or not was also not reported.