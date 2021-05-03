Here's a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 3.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 9, Goshen 0
The Panthers are currently in sole possession of first place atop the Northern Lakes Conference standings with a 5-1 NLC record. Goshen falls to 5-2 in the NLC with the loss. Gage Gongwer pitched a complete game in the win for NorthWood, who used a seven-run sixth inning to pull away from Goshen.
Plymouth 7, Northridge 6
The Raiders suffered an upset loss to the Pilgrims on the road, dropping them to 13-4 overall and 5-2 in the NLC. Plymouth is now 2-5 in NLC contests.
Wawasee 9, Concord 1
The Warriors scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to improve to 8-6 overall and 3-3 within the NLC. Concord falls to 5-9-1 overall and 2-5 in NLC games.
East Noble 11, West Noble 2
The Chargers continue to struggle, falling to 0-12 overall following a loss to their county foe in Kendallville.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 5, NorthWood 2
Tyra Marcum and Kareena Ulfig accounted for all five Goshen RBIs in a victory over the Panthers. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Nappanee, but was moved to Goshen due to field conditions. Their game on May 19 will now be in Nappanee instead of Goshen. The RedHawks are 11-6 overall and 4-2 in the NLC, while NorthWood falls to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in conference action.
Concord 4, Wawasee 2
A three-run third inning was enough for the Minutemen, who improve to 3-7 overall and 2-4 in NLC games with the win. Wawasee falls to 2-14-1 and 1-6 in NLC contests.
Northridge 14, Plymouth 0 (5 innings)
The Raiders continued their dominance within the NLC, improving to 14-1-1 overall and 6-0 in conference games with the win over the Pilgrims.
Central Noble at Fairfield - PPD to TBD
NECC Tournament final - Westview 8, Prairie Heights 2
Full reaction online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood 3, Elkhart 2
In a competitive battle, the Panthers were able to edge the Lions. NorthWood winners were No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 1 doubles Emery Porter and Amy Adams and No. 2 doubles Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson.
Wawasee 5, West Noble 0
Wawasee picked up winners from No. 1 singles Kiah Farrington, No. 2 singles Casey Yankosky, No. 3 singles Kaitlynn Jackson, No. 1 doubles Tate Cowan and Abby Moorehead and No. 2 doubles Kenley Stewart and Allison Clark.
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
The Warriors improve to 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Winners for Westview were No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults, No. 3 singles Nicole Miller, No. 1 doubles Hallie Mast and Ella Clark and No. 2 doubles Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller.
Bremen 4, Concord 1
Rylee Brenneman at No. 1 singles picked up the lone win for the Minutemen, who fall to 4-7 on the season.
Northridge 3, Penn 2
Full reaction online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: Bethany Christian at Triton results were not provided.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 159, Prairie Heights 205
The Raiders won a nine-hole match against the Panthers at Cedar Lake Golf Course. Tyler Frazier was the medalist from Northridge, shooting a 36 to help improve his team to 6-1 in nine-hole matches.
West Noble 195, Manchester 198
In a tight battle at Maxwelton Golf Club, the Chargers were able to beat Manchester. Brayden Bohde led West Noble with a 42.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.