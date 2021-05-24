Here's a look at the prep scores from Monday, May 24.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 @ Northridge, first round: Goshen 9, Warsaw 0
Class 3A, Sectional 21 @ Jimtown, first round: NorthWood 5, West Noble 4 (9 innings)
Class 1A, Sectional 51 @ Lakewood Park Christian, first round: LPC 6, Bethany Christian 2
The Bruins could never overcome an early deficit against the Panthers. Their season ends with a 7-8 record.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 12, Bethany Christian 5
Mike Stout had two RBIs at the plate and also pitched four innings to get the win, improving Fairfield to 10-13 with one game remaining for them in the regular season. Bethany Christian enters postseason play with an 11-10 mark.
DeKalb 10, Westview 3
The Warriors enter postseason play with a 6-17 record.
East Noble 8, West Noble 7
The Chargers enter postseason play with aa 2-22 record.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 171, Fairfield 188
The RedHawks picked up a non-conference win over the Falcons at Black Squirrel Golf Course. Chase Meyer and Jackson Guipe led Goshen, each shooting 41.
Penn wins Bob Turner Classic
The event at the Tippecanoe Country Club also featured NorthWood and Wawasee. The Panthers finished fourth with a 320, while the Warriors were sixth in the 10-team field with a 331. Penn won with an even 300, edging Warsaw by two shots and Bishop Dwenger by five.
