Here is a look at the non-softball prep scores from Monday, May 23.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 8, Goshen 1
The Falcons will enter Class 2A, Sectional 35 play with a 16-6 record following a win over the RedHawks. Fairfield is set to start sectional play on Wednesday against Prairie Heights at 5:30 p.m. at Westview High School.
Goshen enters Class 4A, Sectional 4 action with an 11-11 record. They open the postseason against Warsaw Thursday at 5 p.m. at Penn High School.
Wawasee 6, Lakeland 3
Both Wawasee and Lakeland now enter the Class 3A, Sectional 21 tournament after the Warriors beat the Lakers Monday. Wawasee is 10-14 and will play Tippecanoe Valley in the first quarterfinal game Wednesday at Jimtown High School. Lakeland is 8-18 and will face West Noble in the second quarterfinal contest Wednesday. Those games are set for 5 and approx. 7:30 p.m., respectively.
East Noble 9, NorthWood 3
The Panthers carry a 4-21 record into the Class 3A, Sectional 21 postseason tournament. They won't play until Saturday in a semifinal game against the host Jimtown Jimmies at approx. 2 p.m. Jimtown's record is 17-9.
Northridge 3, Garrett 2 (11 innings)
The Raiders won an extra innings affair to bring an end to its regular season. Northridge is now 18-9 and won't get underway with Class 4A, Sectional 4 action until the semifinal round this Saturday against Concord (8-16) at approx. 12:30 p.m.
Jimtown 9, Westview 5
With the loss to thee Jimmies, Westview is now 14-8 on the season. They start postseason play Saturday in a Class 2A, Sectional 35 semifinal game against Bremen at approx. 1 p.m. on their home field.
BOYS GOLF
Warsaw wins Bob Turner Classic
The Tigers shot a team score of 300, edging Penn by one stroke to win the team title at the invite hosted by Tippecanoe CC. NorthWood and Wawasee were also part of the field, shooting team scores of 319 and 335, respectively. NorthWood's JV team also scored a 357 on the course.