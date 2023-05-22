Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 22.
SOFTBALL
Class 4A, Sectional 4 quarterfinals: Elkhart 17, Warsaw 5; Penn 10, Northridge 1
Elkhart exploded for nine runs in the top of the seventh to pull away from Warsaw in the first game Monday night. Laci Stimac ended up with five RBIs for the Lions, while Liberty Weiss had four hits to power the Lions offense. Elkhart (7-20) will now take on Concord (10-16) in a semifinal game Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Penn High School.
In the second game Monday, Penn ran away late to defeat Northridge, ending the Raiders' season with a 9-17 record. Penn (22-4-1) will face Goshen (15-8) in the second semifinal game at Penn Wednesday. Start time is approx. 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Sectional 21 quarterfinals: Fairfield 7, Wawasee 5; East Noble 12, West Noble 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Fairfield 11, Bethany Christian 0 (5 innings)
Cohen Yoder had four RBIs to pace the Falcons to a win over the Bruins. Fairfield is now 23-5 and Bethany Christian 10-10.
Goshen 8, Mishawaka Marian 5
Nathan Pinarki's three-hit, two-RBI night led Goshen to an impressive win over the Knights in the regular season finale. The RedHawks will carry a 14-12 record into the postseason.
Mishawaka 10, Elkhart Christian 0 (5 innings)
ECA drops to 9-8 going into the postseason.
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood, Wawasee both shoot 324 at Bob Turner Classic
The Panthers took fourth place on a tiebreaker over the Warriors at Tippecanoe CC. NorthWood's Earl Williams was second individually with a 73. The only teams to finish above NorthWood and Wawasee were state-ranked teams in No. 14 Bishop Dwenger (299), No. 16 Warsaw (306) and H.M. Penn (320).
ECA 176, South Bend Riley 265
Aiden Hibbard's 36 led the Eagles to a win at Bent Oak GC.