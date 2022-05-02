Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 2.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 167, Lakeland 168, Eastside 200
The Falcons edged the Lakers by the slimmest of margins, also picking up a win over the Blazers too to remain unbeaten in NECC matches at 7-0. Lakeland's conference record is now 6-1. Fairfield's Brayden Miller and Lakeland's Ben Keil were co-medalists, both shooting a 36 at Bridgewater GC in Auburn.
BASEBALL
Goshen 8, NorthWood 1
The RedHawks scored seven runs in the final three innings of the game to run away with a victory over the Panthers. Noah Alford had three hits and three RBIs to lead Goshen, who've won four in a row now to improve to 5-6 overall and 4-1 in the NLC. NorthWood drops to 1-14 overall and 0-6 in conference games.
Northridge 5, Plymouth 4
Korey Beehler had a walk-off single to lift the Raiders to a win, improving their record to 11-3 overall and remaining unbeaten in the NLC at 7-0.
Wawasee 8, Concord 4
The Warriors scored six runs in the first inning, then held off any potential Concord comeback to pick up its first NLC win of the season. Wawasee is now 3-9 overall and 1-5 in conference play, while the Minutemen are now 5-9 overall and 2-5 in the NLC.
Westview 10, Lakewood Park 1
It was a solid home win for the Warriors, improving to 6-5 on the season in the process.
East Noble 6, West Noble 0
The Chargers are now 3-12 on the season following a loss to its county foe.
Fremont 11, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins were shutout by the Eagles. Bethany is now 5-7 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 5, NorthWood 4 (8 innings)
Emily Bradshaw had the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth to lift the RedHawks to an NLC win over the Panthers. Goshen is now 8-4 overall and 4-3 in league games, while NorthWood is now 5-9 and 2-5, respectively.
Concord 23, Wawasee 0
The Minutemen bats exploded in an NLC win over the the Warriors. Concord had 16 hits, including home runs from Cassie Reames, Evy Pitt and Kailee Beachy. Concord is now 9-4 overall and 6-1 in NLC games, while Wawasee falls to 5-11 and 2-5 in conference contests.
Northridge 20, Plymouth 0
The Raiders had no issues with the Pilgrims to remain unbeaten in NLC games at 7-0 so far.
Westview 11, LaVille 1
The Warriors made it eight wins in their first nine games with a home victory over the Lancers.
Central Noble 6, Fairfield 2
The Falcons dropped an NECC road contest to the Cougars, bringing their record to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in conference games.
GIRLS TENNIS
Penn 3, Northridge 2
In a competitive match between two strong programs, the Raiders dropped a tough decision to the Kingsmen on the road. Northridge is now 7-3 on the season.
Wawasee 5, West Noble 0
The Warriors swept the Chargers in non-conference action to improve to 5-8 on the season. Meanwhile, West Noble is still searching for its first win of the year, having dropped its first eight matches played.
Westview 5, Central Noble 0
The Warriors swept the Cougars in an NECC match to improve to 6-3 overall and 5-2 in conference matches.
Note: the scheduled match between Triton and Bethany Christian was canceled due to a scheduling issue.
