BASEBALL
NorthWood 18, Plymouth 6
Sergio Lira Ayala had four hits as the Panthers cruised past the Pilgrims on the road. NorthWood is now 16-6 on the season with a 10-3 Northern Lakes Conference mark. They can win the conference title outright with a win over Goshen Wednesday at home.
Northridge 3, Mishawaka 2 (8 innings)
The Raiders stayed alive for at least winning a share of the NLC title with an extra innings win over Mishawaka. Northridge is now 19-6 overall and 9-4 in the NLC with one conference game remaining Wednesday against Plymouth.
Wawasee 6, Goshen 4
Kameron Salazar pitched six innings to record the victory for the Warriors. Wawasee improves to 13-10 overall and 7-6 in the NLC, while Goshen falls to 14-11 and 7-6 in the NLC.
Warsaw 7, Concord 1
Concord falls to 8-16-1 overall and 4-9 in NLC contests with the loss.
Fairfield 6, Westview 1
Owen Miller struck out six batters in a complete game victory for the Falcons, who improve to 6-11 overall. Westview is now 5-14.
Oregon-Davis 4, Bethany Christian 3
The Bruins gave up a run in the top of the seventh to lose to the Bobcats, falling to 10-8 overall on the season.
Note: the Lakeland-Leo baseball game was delayed in the top of the second inning due to weather. Leo led, 2-0.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 11, Wawasee 1
A four-RBI day from Tyra Marcum helped the RedHawks improve to 14-10 overall and 7-6 in NLC action. Wawasee is now 3-20-1 and 2-11 in the NLC.
NorthWood 15, Plymouth 8
Morgan Jenkins had five hits and three RBI to lead the Panthers to victory. NorthWood is 7-13 on the season with a 5-7 NLC record.
Westview 7, West Noble 2
The Warriors picked up a key victory in NECC competition against the Chargers. Westview visits conference-leading Fairfield Tuesday.
Prairie Heights 10,, Bethany Christian 5
The Bruins fall to 6-5 on the season.
Warsaw 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen now sit at 8-15 overall and 5-8 in the NLC.
Northridge 8, Mishawaka 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Fort Wayne Canterbury 0
Falcons coach Mike Filbrun notched career win 700 with the victory. Fairfield enters postseason play with a 12-0 record.
Penn 4, NorthWood 1
The Panthers' lone win came from the No. 2 doubles pair of Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson.
Elkhart 3, Goshen 2
The RedHawks dropped a close battle to the Lions in the final regular season match for both teams. All three seniors - No. 1 singles Lucy Kramer and No. 1 doubles Kathryn Detweiler and Joya Drenth - won for Goshen on Senior Night.
Results from the Wawasee-Whitko and Jimtown-Bethany Christian matches were not provided as of 10:00 p.m. Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Goshen 158, Mishawaka 186
The RedHawks improved to 4-1 in NLC matches with a win over the Cavemen at Eberhart-Petro GC. Jacob Moyer shot a 36 to lead Goshen.
Northridge 166, Plymouth 171, NorthWood 172
The Raiders edged two NLC teams to improve to 4-1 in conference matches. Northridge's only NLC loss was to Goshen. NorthWood is 2-3 in NLC competition.
Fairfield 195, Central Noble 196, Prairie Heights 196
In about as close of a golf match as you can get, the Falcons picked up two NECC wins over the Cougars and Panthers at Cobblestone GC. Miles Nine shot a 47 to lead Fairfield, who finishes 7-3 in conference matches. Central Noble beat Prairie Heights on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
Concord 168, Mishawaka Marian 181
The Minutemen were led by Andrew BonDurant's 38. Concord is now 8-3 in nine-hole matches this season.
