Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 16.
BASEBALL
Westview 15, Hamilton 2 (5 innings)
It was an easy win for the Warriors, who are now 12-6 overall on the season and 8-1 in NECC contests through Monday's action.
Oregon-Davis 12, Bethany Christian 4
The Bruins are now 7-13 on the season.
Warsaw 14, Concord 3
The Minutemen fall to 7-14 overall and 3-10 in NLC games.
Plymouth 5, NorthWood 1
The Panthers are now 4-18 overall and 3-10 in the NLC.
Leo 17, Lakeland 6 (5 innings)
Despite recording 12 hits, the Lakers fell to the Lions to drop their record to 5-16 on the season.
Goshen 12, Wawasee 11
Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.
Mishawaka 7, Northridge 6 (11 innings)
Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Mishawaka 1, Northridge 0
The Raiders will not go undefeated in NLC play after a one-run loss to the Cavemen. Northridge has already clinched the outright conference title, as its 12-1 record in conference games is two games ahead of 10-3 Mishawaka with one NLC game left for each team.
Concord 16, Warsaw 11
The Minutemen slugged their way to an NLC victory over the Tigers, improving to 13-11 overall and 8-5 in conference contests.
Goshen 5, Wawasee 2
It was the fourth-straight win for the RedHawks, who improved to 12-6 overall and 8-5 in the NLC with the win over the Warriors. Wawasee is now 8-15 overall and 5-8 in the NLC.
NorthWood 7, Plymouth 0
The Panthers shutout the Pilgrims to improve to 9-12 overall and 6-7 in NLC games with one conference game remaining.
Westview 7, Prairie Heights 1
The Warriors improved to 12-2 overall and 8-0 in the NECC with the win over the Panthers.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bethany Christian 4, Jimtown 1
The Bruins picked up a win in the final regular season match for both teams.
Fairfield 5, Fort Wayne Canterbury 0
The Falcons completed a 12-1 regular season record with an easy victory over Canterbury.
Elkhart 4, Goshen 1
The RedHawks enter the postseason with an 8-7 record following a loss to the Lions.
Penn 5, NorthWood 0
The Panthers lost to the state-ranked Kingsmen, giving them a record of 11-4 heading into the postseason.
Whitko 3, Wawasee 2
The Warriors dropped a close match to the Wildcats. Wawasee is now 6-11 on the season.
Note: the girls tennis sectional pairings came out Monday night as well. You can see them here.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield wins NECC regular season title
The Falcons were a 177-193 winner over Prairie Heights and a 177-236 victor over Central Noble in a nine-hole match Monday, giving them a perfect 11-0 record in NECC matches for the regular season. They will look to win the conference title outright at this weekend's NECC championship invitational.
West Noble 196, Churubusco 217
The Chargers picked up a Senior Night win over the Eagles in an NECC match at Maxwelton GC. West Noble senior Brayden Bohde was the medalist with a 44.