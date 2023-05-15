Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, May 15.
BASEBALL
Elkhart Christian 11, Bethany Christian 10
The Eagles scored seven runs across the final two innings, eventually winning the game on a walk-off walk drawn by CJ Lieby. Both teams committed seven errors in the game, meaning 12 of the 21 total runs scored were unearned. The win is big for ECA, as they are now 5-0 in the Hoosier Plains Conference and the Bruins now 4-1 in the HPC. The two teams play again Tuesday in Goshen, with an ECA win clinching the outright conference title. A Bethany Christian victory means the teams would split the HPC championship.
Jimtown 24, SB Washington 0 (5 innings)
It was the second-straight game that Jimtown pitched a no-hitter, with senior Beau Kaler and junior Brandon Ullery combining to keep the Panthers hitless. Jimtown improves to 15-8 (7-4 NIC) on the season.
Goshen 15, Wawasee 4 (6 innings)
Nathan Pinarski had two hits and three RBIs at the top of the RedHawks lineup, sparking them to an NLC victory over the Warriors. Payton Bontrager added three hits of his own to help Goshen improve to 10-12 (8-5 NLC). Meanwhile, Wawasee is now 2-19 (0-13 NLC).
Mishawaka 2, Northridge 0
The Cavemen scored both of its runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull off the road victory. Northridge's record is now 16-8 (9-4 NLC).
Plymouth 5, NorthWood 4
The Panthers squandered a late 4-1 lead to the Pilgrims, with Plymouth scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth and winning on a walk-off double in the seventh. Four different players had two hits each for NorthWood, who drop to 10-13 (6-7 NLC) with the loss.
Warsaw 3, Concord 2
Braeden Messenger had two hits and an RBI, while also pitching five innings and recording 11 strikeouts in a tough NLC road loss to the Tigers. Concord is now 3-20 (1-12 NLC).
SB St. Joseph 9, Elkhart 4
The Indians scored the first seven runs of the game before holding on to the victory over Elkhart. The Lions scored all four of its runs in the top of the fourth inning, which included RBI hits from Brady Sherwood, Braeden Becker and Seth Russo. Elkhart's record is now 8-14 (4-7 NIC).
SOFTBALL
Jimtown 17, SB Washington 0 (5 innings)
Makenna Brown pitched a perfect game for the Jimmies. She also had five RBIs at the plate as Jimtown improved to 13-8 (5-5 NIC) with the win.
Goshen 3, Wawasee 1
Meredith Frey had three hits in the leadoff spot for Goshen, with Emily Ramirez having two RBIs to backup a 12-strikeout performance from Tyra Marcum in the pitcher's circle. Goshen's victory brings their record to 13-8 (9-4 NLC), while Wawasee is now 12-10 (5-7 NLC).
Concord 7, Warsaw 2
Cassi Reames' 3-run homer powered the Minutemen offense to a win over the Tigers, improving Concord's record to 9-16 (5-8 NLC).
NorthWood 9, Plymouth 3
Reagan Austrup had two hits and three RBIs to pace the Panthers' attack against the Pilgrims. NorthWood improves to 8-14 (5-8 NLC) on the season with the win.
Westview 27, Elkhart Christian 4 (5 innings)
The Warriors cranked out 23 hits and had 22 RBIs, with five each for Hope Bortner. Westview is now 4-11 and ECA 5-7 on the season.
Mishawaka 11, Northridge 2
The tough loss for the Raiders to the NLC champions gives Northridge a record of 7-14 (4-9 NLC).
SB St. Joseph 11, Elkhart 0 (5 innings)
The Lions fall to 5-19 (1-10 NIC) on the season with the loss.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield wins NECC Tournament
After rain delayed the finals from Saturday to Monday, the Falcons backed up its regular season conference title with a win in the NECC Tournament. Fairfield won individual titles at four of the five courts: No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 3 singles Abby Gall, No. 1 doubles Amanda McGuire/Elise Schwartz and No. 2 doubles Malley Behles/Ella Branneman. Westview's Maddie Stults was the champion at No. 2 singles and finished runner-up to Fairfield on the other four courts. Fairfield scored 60 teams points and Westview 53 in the tourney.
Concord 3, Bethany Christian 2
Concord won at both doubles spots, as well as No. 2 singles, to earn a non-conference victory over the Bruins. Concord enters the postseason with a record of 8-7, while Bethany is 7-5.
Penn 4, NorthWood 1
The Panthers suffered its first loss of the season in the regular season finale. NorthWood's win came at the No. 1 doubles spot (Amy Adams and Emery Porter). NorthWood is 13-1 heading into the postseason, which begins Wednesday.
Note: a result from the scheduled Wawasee-Whitko match was not reported by 9:45 p.m. Monday.
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood 160, Wawasee 171
It was a season-best score for the Panthers, picking up an NLC win over the Warriors at McCormick Creek GC. Earl Williams led NorthWood with a 37. NorthWood is now 7-2 (4-1 NLC), while Wawasee drops to 8-4 (2-3 NLC).
Note: a result from the scheduled Elkhart Christian-LaLumiere match was not reported by 9:45 p.m. Monday.