Here's a look at the prep scores from Monday, May 10.
BASEBALL
Northridge 4, Concord 0
Andrew Gerber pitched a complete game, one-hitter in shutting out the Minutemen in Middlebury. Northridge remains atop the Northern Lakes Conference with an 18-4 overall record and 8-2 in conference games. Concord falls to 6-12-1 overall and 3-7 in NLC contests.
NorthWood 8, Wawasee 0
The Panthers scored six runs in the top of the seventh to run away with a victory over the Warriors in Syracuse. Wriley Symons had three RBI at the plate and also pitched five shutout innings for NorthWood, who improved to 11-5 overall and 6-3 in NLC games. Wawasee falls to 10-8 with a 5-4 NLC mark.
Mishawaka 4, Goshen 1
The Cavemen picked up their first NLC victory of the season by beating the RedHawks in Goshen. The RedHawks fall to 11-10 overall and 5-5 in NLC games.
Westview 10, Bethany Christian 0
The Warriors have won three of their last four games after a road victory over the Bruins. Westview improves to 4-10 on the season, while Bethany Christian falls to 9-4.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 13, Concord 1 (5 innings)
Maddy Wienert had four hits and four RBI as the Raiders improved to 17-1-1 overall and 9-0 in the NLC. Concord is now 7-9 overall and 4-5 in NLC games.
Westview 8, Bethany Christian 1
Bri Caldwell and Hailee Caldwell had two RBI each to lead the Warriors to a victory. Westview improves to 10-4, while Bethany Christian is now 5-4.
Wawasee at NorthWood - PPD to May 11
Goshen at Mishawaka doubleheader - score not reported by 10 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 5, Mishawaka 0
The Raiders have won the regular season NLC title with a sweep of the Cavemen. Northridge is 12-0 overall and finish 7-0 in conference matches. The NLC girls tennis tournament begins Wednesday at NorthWood.
Lakeland 5, Churubusco 0
The Lakers picked up a Northeast Corner Conference victory over the Eagles. Winners for Lakeland were No. 1 singles Elizabeth Jennings, No. 2 singles Lilly Schackow, No. 3 singles Brooklynn Olinger, No. 1 doubles Lauren Eicher and Amelia Trump and No. 2 doubles Carly Rasbaugh and Jeyda Brim.
Westview 5, Fremont 0
Winners for the Warriors were No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults, No. 3 singles Nicole Miller, No. 1 doubles Hallie Mast and Ella Clark and No. 2 doubles Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller. Westview is 8-4 overall and 6-2 in NECC matches.
Plymouth 5, Wawasee 0
The Pilgrims swept the Warriors in the NLC regular season finale for both teams. Wawasee enters the conference tournament Wednesday with a 6-8 overall record and 1-6 in NLC matches.
Lakewood Park Christian 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers were swept in non-conference action at home.
Bremen 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Lions swept the Bruins in non-conference play in Bremen.
Warsaw at Goshen - PPD to May 11
BOYS GOLF
NorthWood 160, Concord 182, Mishawaka 196
The Panthers picked up two NLC wins to begin conference play at Eberhart-Petro in Mishawaka. Concord is 1-1 in conference play after beating the host Cavemen.
Wawasee vs. Bethany Christian at Maxwelton - score not reported by 10 p.m. Monday.
BOYS/GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Results from multi-team NECC contest at Fairfield
Women
Fairfield Girls 61.00 to 48.00 Lakeland Girls
Prairie Heights Girls 109.00 to 23.00 Fairfield Girls
Prairie Heights Girls 96.00 to 35.00 Lakeland Girls
Total: Prairie Heights 2-0, Fairfield 1-1, Lakeland 0-2.
Men
Lakeland Boys 77.66 to 49.33 Fairfield Boys
Lakeland Boys 86.00 to 41.00 Prairie Heights Boys
Lakeland Boys 77.00 to 50.00 Westview Boys
Westview Boys 70.00 to 56.00 Fairfield Boys
Westview Boys 79.00 to 48.00 Prairie Heights Boys
Fairfield Boys 77.00 to 50.00 Prairie Heights Boys
Total: Lakeland 3-0, Westview 2-1, Fairfield 1-2, Prairie Heights 0-3.
