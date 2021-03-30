A look at prep scores from Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30, 2021.
BASEBALL
Goshen 2, Fairfield 0
Lakeland 14, Elkhart Christian Academy 2
The Lakers scored six runs in the third inning to help run away with the win over the Eagles. Blake Sturdivant struck out 10 batters in five innings of work on the mound for Lakeland.
NorthWood 12, Westview 8
The Panthers took advantage of seven Warrior errors to win the season opener for both teams. Jacob Raasch and Gage Gongwer each had three hits and two RBIs to pace the NorthWood offense, while Braden Kauffman had three RBIs to lead Westview.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 18, Fairfield 0 (5 innings)
Westview 12, Elkhart Christian Academy 0 (5 innings)
Alexys Antal pitched a no-hitter to lead the Warriors to victory. Antal has 28 strikeouts and only allowed two runs in her first two starts of the season, leading Westview to a 2-0 record.
Goshen 14, Jimtown 3
Tyra Marcum and Klair Sweet had two RBIs each as the RedHawks improved to 2-1 on the season with a win over the Jimmies. Goshen scored eight runs in the top of the seventh to pull away.
Lakeland 17, Wawasee 12
The Lakers and Warriors engaged in a high-scoring affair, with Lakeland slugging their way to the win. Laker senior Keirstin Roose hit her fourth home run in three games. It was the first win for Lakeland head coach Katie Bowman.
Tippecanoe Valley 22, NorthWood 5 (5 innings)
The Vikings scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back against NorthWood. The Panthers are now 0-2 on the young season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 5, West Noble 0
The Raiders swept the Chargers to open the season, winning each match by 6-0, 6-0 scores. The winners for Northridge were Riley Wheatley (1 singles), Lilah Dean (2 singles), Maia Schmucker (3 singles), Morgan Mack/Peyton Kieper (1 doubles) and Taylin Cress/Whitley Judd (2 singles).
TRACK AND FIELD (Boys and girls both)
Northridge wins over Jimtown, Westview
The Raider boys scored 102.5 points, with Westview at 40 and Jimtown at 21.5. On the girls side, Northridge had 119.5 points, the Warriors 25.5 and the Jimmies 22.
BASEBALL
Concord 11, Lakeland 1
Goshen 9, Fairfield 1
The RedHawks raced out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back, completing a sweep of the Falcons. Colin Turner had two RBI’s for Goshen.
Northridge 25, West Noble 2
The Raiders scored 22 runs in the first three innings to cruise by the Chargers in Ligonier.
NorthWood 26, Mishawaka Marian 12
The Panthers followed up a 12-run performance from Monday by putting 26 on the board Tuesday in a win over the Knights. Nate Newcomer had 8 RBIs, including a grand slam, in the win.
Wawasee 9, Manchester 4
The Warriors rode a strong start from Grant Brooks to victory in their season opener. Brooks struck out 13 batters across six innings of work to record the win.
Bethany Christian 5, Harlan Christian 2
Tyson Miller pitched five innings, striking out five to give the Bruins the victory.
SOFTBALL
Jimtown 11, Concord 6
A six-run sixth inning for the Jimmies won the game for Jimtown, sending the Minutemen to an 0-2 record.
Fairfield 14, NorthWood 3
After they were no-hit by Northridge Monday, the Falcons belted out 18 hits to get past the Panthers. Brooke Sanchez had three RBIs to lead the Fairfield offense.
Goshen 3, Westview 2
Jenna Roll had a 2-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to propel the RedHawks to a narrow victory over the Warriors at Shanklin Park. Alexys Antal struck out another 13 batters, giving her 41 K’s in her first three games.
Northridge 15, Lakeland 5
The Raiders blew open a close game by scoring nine runs in the final three innings to leave with a 10-run win. Three different Northridge players had three RBIs each in the victory.
West Noble 6, Wawasee 6
Wawasee scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, forcing the tie against the Chargers. The game-tying run came on a walk from Jaclynn Worrell.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bremen 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers were unable to win a set against the Lions Tuesday afternoon.
Elkhart at Northridge did not report a score by Tuesday’s print deadline.
TRACK AND FIELD (Boys only)
Concord 74, South Bend St. Joseph 58
Via the Concord twitter account: “In their season opener, Concord defeated a short-handed South Bend St. Joseph team 74-58 in a very competitive meet. Concord is now 1-0. Next meet is April 15 at Plymouth.”
TRACK AND FIELD (Girls only)
Concord 117, Westview 15
The Minutemen opened their season with a convincing win. They will next compete on April 14 at Wawasee.
TRACK AND FIELD (Boys and girls both)
West Noble sweeps Wawasee
Bethany Christian vs. LCA and Goshen, Lakeland, Bremen @ Goshen results did not come in before print deadline.
