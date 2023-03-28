Here is a look at the local prep scores from the last two days, which has featured the start of most spring sports for our area schools.
Monday, March 27
BASEBALL
New Prairie 6, Goshen 2
The RedHawks dropped its season opener on the road to the Cougars.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 16, Northridge 8
The Falcons cranked out 17 hits, with Makena Steele driving in five runs and Bailey Willard four in the win. Tavia Bratt had a four-RBI performance for Northridge in the loss.
West Noble 15, FW Wayne 1 (5 innings)
The Chargers were able to win via the mercy rule for its first victory of the season.
Jimtown 14, Goshen 4
The Jimmies ended up drawing 11 walks to complement its seven hits, allowing them to run away with a victory over the RedHawks. Goshen's record dropped to 1-1 with the defeat.
Wawasee 4, Lakeland 0
Haylee Allen struck out 10 batters, while Arisai Garcia had three RBIs in the season-opening victory for the Warriors.
TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge goes 2-0; Jimtown, Westview split results
The Northridge boys and girls track teams each picked up two victories as part of a three-team dual with Westview and Jimtown Monday night. The Jimmies and Warriors then split results against each other, with the Jimtown girls beating Westview and the Warrior boys prevailing over the Jimmies. This leaves both Northridge teams with 2-0 records, the Westview boys 1-1 and girls 0-2, while Jimtown's girls are 1-1 and boys 0-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 3, Elkhart 2
The RedHawks edged the Lions, picking up wins at No. 2 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles. Full results were not provided to The Goshen News. It was the season opening match for both teams.
Tuesday, March 28
BASEBALL
Westview 7, Elkhart 6
The Warriors built a 7-0 lead, then held on to surge from the Lions to escape with a season-opening victory. Braden Kauffman and Jayce Brandenberger both had two RBIs in the win, with Kauffman also connecting on a homerun. The Lions out-hit the Warriors, 9-8, in the contest.
Northridge 19, West Noble 0
Gavin Collins had five RBIs and Conner Roth added four more as the Raiders cruised past the Chargers.
Bethany Christian 8, Harlan Christian 2
The Bruins began its season with a victory on the road. Jacoby Reinhardt paced the offense with two RBIs.
Lakeland 4, Concord 3 (8 innings)
The Lakers were able to edge the Minutemen in extra innings. Braeden Messenger had three of Concord's six hits in the loss.
Mishawaka 14, Jimtown 6
The Jimmies couldn't keep up with a strong Cavemen team, dropping its season opener.
Mishawaka Marian 7, NorthWood 2
The Panthers had a 2-1 lead through four innings, but the Knights scored six more times after that - including four in the sixth frame alone - to hand the Panthers a season-opening defeat.
Goshen 5, Fairfield 1
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Jimtown 4, Concord 2
Kiyla Eberhart had 15 strikeouts as the Jimmies improved to 2-0 early on the season. It was the season opener for Concord.
Fairfield 9, NorthWood 2
The Falcons are now 4-0 on the season after an impressive road victory over the Panthers. Makena Steele pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters in the win. It was NorthWood's first game of the season.
Wawasee 8, West Noble 3
It was a second win in as many days for the Warriors, who used a five-run fourth inning to get the victory over the Chargers.
Lakeland 10, Northridge 9
A seventh-inning rally for the Raiders fell short as they dropped to 0-2 on the young season. Northridge was down 10-6 going into the final frame, but then scored three runs before the Lakers finally closed out the game.
Note: the Westview at Goshen game was canceled due to the playing conditions of both fields.
TRACK AND FIELD
Wawasee, West Noble split meet
The Wawasee boys won 77-55 over West Noble, while the Charger girls were 74-57 victors over the Warriors in non-conference action.
Bethany Christian picks up two wins
In the first meet held at the new track on the campus of Bethany Christian, both the Bruins boys and girls teams picked up wins over Lakeland Christian Academy and SB Career Academy.
NorthWood sweeps Tippecanoe Valley
The Panthers boys and girls track teams emerged victorious in non-conference action over the Vikings.
Boys only: Concord 73, SB St. Joseph 59
The Minutemen knocked off the Indians in the season-opening meet for the team.
Girls only: Concord 101, Westview 31
The Minutemen girls were also victorious Tuesday in their own meet against the Warriors. Macie Swinehart broke a 23-year-old school record in the event with a shot put throw of 40 feet, 2.5 inches. The previous school best was 39 feet, 3.75 inches by Jen Hale in 2000.
Note: results from the girls-only meet between Lakeland, Bremen and Goshen was not reported by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
West Noble 3, Bremen 2
After not winning a match all last season, the Chargers started 2023 with a victory over the Lions. Winners for West Noble were No. 3 singles Selina Marin, No. 1 doubles of Avery Kruger/Callista Replogle and No. 2 doubles of Payton Eash/Ashlyn Seigel.
Northridge 3, Elkhart 2
The Raiders were able to win a tight match over the Lions, giving Elkhart back-to-back 3-2 losses to begin the season. Individual winners for Northridge were No. 2 singles Jaycee Cress, No. 1 doubles Allison Weesner/Addie Henry and No. 2 doubles Elaina Duffey/Ava Schrock. For the Lions, Adley Keim won at No. 1 singles and Charlotte Myers at No. 3 singles.