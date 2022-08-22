Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Aug. 22.
GIRLS GOLF
Westview 201, West Noble 203
The Warriors edged the Chargers in an NECC match at Maxwelton GC. Westview was led by Hope Haarer's 41, while Mackensy Mabie paced West Noble with a 38. Westview is now 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference matches, while West Noble is 5-2 and 2-2 in NECC contests.
Fairfield 207, Prairie Heights 273
The Falcons picked up their second NECC win of the season, defeating the Panthers at Cedar Lake GC. Fairfield's Bailey Willard was the medalist with a 48.
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 9, Tippecanoe Valley 0
Caitlin Knepp scored three goals and Ari Topping added two more as the Panthers rolled past the Vikings.
Goshen 7, Westview 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TENNIS
Goshen 5, Elkhart 0
The RedHawks beat the Lions for the second time in three days, improving to 6-0 in the process. Elkhart is now 3-3 on the season.
Fairfield 5, NorthWood 0
The Falcons swept the Panthers to improve to 3-0 on the season. NorthWood falls to 0-3 with the loss.
Fremont 3, West Noble 2
The Eagles edged the Chargers in an NECC contest in Ligonier.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen 3, Tippecanoe Valley 0
It was another solid win for the RedHawks, who are now 6-3 on the season.
Jimtown 3, Westview 0
The Jimmies swept the Warriors by a score of 25-13, 25-17, 25-11. Jimtown improves to 3-1, while Westview is now 0-2 on the season.
Wawasee 3, Lakeland 1
The Warriors beat the Lakers on the road, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 25-17. Ally McClintic had 10 kills to lead the Wawasee offense.
South Bend Adams 3, ECA 1
The ECA Eagles suffered their first loss of the season, with the Eagles from Adams winning 25-21, 11-25, 25-19, 25-21. ECA is now 6-1.