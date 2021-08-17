Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, August 16 and Tuesday, August 17, 2021.
MONDAY, AUGUST 16
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood 167, Fairfield NS
The Panthers were led by Cybil Stillson's 33 (-3) to win their first nine-hole match of the season at McCormick Creek. Stillson's four birdies in the round set a program record for nine-hole contests. The Falcons did not have enough players to field an official score, but were led individually by Ashlynn Yoder's 51.
Wawasee 208, West Noble 210
The Warriors edged the Chargers in nine-hole action at Maxwelton GC in Syracuse. Taylor Cripe was the medalist from Wawasee with a 43. Leading West Noble was Mackensy Mabie with a 45.
Mishawaka Marian 183, Northridge 230
Individual scores were not provided.
Fremont 201, Westview 226
Individual scores were not provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mishawaka Marian 9, Concord 0
The Minutemen fell on the road in their season opener.
Lakeland 3, Wawasee 0
The Derrick Sherck era at Lakeland got started with a shutout win over the Warriors in LaGrange.
VOLLEYBALL
West Noble 3, Goshen 1
The Chargers improved to 2-0 on the young season with a 25-13, 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 win over the RedHawks. Leading the way for West Noble was Molly Jones with 10 kills. Goshen falls to 0-2 overall.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Mishawaka Marian 0
The Falcons started their season strong with a sweep of the Knights. Winners for Fairfield were No. 1 singles Garrett Stoltzfus (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 singles Cooper LeCount (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 singles Seth Yoder (6-0, 6-1), No. 1 doubles Noah Hochstetler and Brandon Kauffman (6-0, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles Luke Holsopple and Mick Moore (6-3, 6-0).
Wawasee 5, Tippecanoe Valley 0
The Warriors had no issues knocking off the Vikings. Winners for Wawasee were No. 1 singles Holden Babb (6-4, 7-5), No. 2 singles Joey Harper (6-1, 6-1), No. 3 singles Zeke Keim (6-0, 6-1), No. 1 doubles Grant Brooks and Blain Baut (6-2, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Devon Kuhn and Ty Brooks (6-0, 6-0).
Westview 4, East Noble 1
The Warriors began their 2021 campaign with a strong victory over the Knights. Winners for Westview were No. 1 singles Isaiah Hostetler (6-2, 6-1), No. 2 singles Elijah Hostetler (6-0, 6-3), No. 3 singles Brennan Beachy (6-0, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler (6-1, 6-4).
Jimtown 3, Bethany Christian 2
The Jimmies edged the Bruins in non-conference action in Goshen. Winners for Bethany were No. 3 singles Noah Schrock (6-1, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Jacob Leininger and Josiah Schlabach (7-5, 7-6).
Tuesday, August 17
GIRLS GOLF
Concord 205, SB St. Joseph 215
Concord's Rayna Boessler led the way for the Minutemen with a 42. They are now 3-1 this season.
Westview 205, Northridge 215
Northridge's Karisa Dyer was the medalist with a 40, but it wasn't enough to lead the Raiders past the Warriors at Heron Creek. Westview was led by Ava Brown's 47.
CROSS COUNTRY (Boys and girls)
NorthWood wins four-way match
The Panthers had the top individual finishers in the boys race against Fairfield, Wawasee and Bremen. On the girls side, NorthWood won with 31 points. Wawasee was second with 44, Fairfield third with 57 and Bremen fourth with 99. Full boys standings were not available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Results from the DeKalb invitational, featuring Lakeland, were not available by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 3, Penn 2
Northridge's Micah Wieland scored the go-ahead goal late to bring his team's record to 1-1.
Westview 7, Wawasee 2
Westview dominated Wawasee in the battle of the Warriors. Westview held a 5-0 lead at halftime before cruising to victory.
Mishawaka Marian 4, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins were shutout in their season opener on the road against the Knights.
South Bend St. Joseph 3, Goshen 2
The RedHawks rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit, but still fell late to the Indians.
Fort Wayne Carroll 3, West Noble 0
The Chargers were shutout in Fort Wayne in their season opener.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 9, Mishawaka 0
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez, Andrea Diaz, and Isabel Flores Cruz each scored two goals in the season-opening win for the RedHawks.
Results from the Bethany Christian vs. Lakeland Christian girls soccer match were not available by 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Bethany 3, Jimtown 2
The Bruins win a tight battle with the Jimmies 25-19, 17-25, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15. It was the first win of the Alli Hawkins-Stiffney era.
Concord 3, SB St. Joseph 1
The Minutemen won their season opener 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-21.
Fairfield 3, Fremont 1
The No. 4 (Class 2A) Falcons won 25-18, 25-10, 21-25, 25-11 to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Goshen 3, Bremen 0
The RedHawks swept the Lions 25-17, 25-21, 25-17 for their first win of the season.
Penn 3, NorthWood 0
The Panthers struggled all night and fell to the Kingsmen 14-25, 19-25, 6-25.
Wawasee 3, Tippecanoe Valley 0
Warriors shutout the Vikings 25-17, 25-15, 25-20. Amanda Allen had 29 assists to spearhead the Wawasee offense.
Northridge 3, Lakeland 0
Full story on this game online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS TENNIS
Northridge 5, Bethany 0
The Raiders cruised by the Bruins to improve to 2-0 on the season. Bethany fell to 0-2 with the loss. Individual match results were not available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
West Noble 3, Goshen 2
The Chargers picked up a nice win over the RedHawks to begin the season for both teams. Winners for West Noble were No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn (6-3, 6-7, 6-4), No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares (6-4, 2-6, 7-6) and No. 2 doubles Wes Shaw and JJ Jacobs (6-2, 6-2). Winners for Goshen were No. 1 singles Moses Sawatzky (7-6, 6-3) and No. 2 singles Isaac Stahly (6-3, 6-4).
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
The Lakers fell to the Barons in non-conference action. Individual match results were not available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
NorthWood 3, Jimtown 2
The Panthers edged the Jimmies in non-conference action. Winners for NorthWood were No. 3 singles Wes Steiner (6-0, 6-2), No. 1 doubles Brady Chupp and Chaz Yoder (6-1, 6-1) and No. 2 doubles Nic Anderson and Karson Kirby (5-7, 6-1, 6-4).
