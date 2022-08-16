Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Aug. 15 and Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Monday, August 15
GIRLS GOLF
West Noble 208, Wawasee 212
The Chargers were able to edge the Warriors in non-conference action to improve to 3-1 on the season. Rylee Firestone was the medalist from Wawasee with a 44.
Fremont 182, Westview 197
Although Westview lost, they had the individual medalist with Hope Haarer's 38.
Penn 173, New Prairie 192, Elkhart 237
Savannah Crussemeyer had a 54 to be the low scorer for the Lions in NIC action. Penn's Delaney Wade was the medalist with a 40.
Warsaw 183, Goshen 217, Mishawaka 250
The RedHawks split an NLC match with the Tigers and Cavemen at Eberhart GC. Briza Tayagua Delgado led Goshen with a 46.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wawasee 1, Lakeland 1
The Warriors and Lakers played to a draw in their season opener. Scoring for Wawasee was Mikilah Wiggs, while Gracelyn Weimer tallied for Lakeland.
BOYS TENNIS
Bethany Christian 3, Jimtown 2
Behind victories from No. 2 singles Noah Schrock, No. 3 singles Oscar Pairitz and No. 2 doubles Ian McHugh and Gideon Miller, the Bruins beat the Jimmies in the season opener for both teams. Winning matches for Jimtown were No.1 singles Beau Kaler and No. 1 doubles Dylan Cook and Gaege Wachs.
Fairfield 5, Mishawaka Marian 0
The Falcons cruised to a season-opening victory over the Knights at home.
Wawasee 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2
The Warriors edged the Vikings behind victories from No. 1 singles Joey Harper, No. 3 singles Kane Dukes and No. 2 doubles of Ty Brooks and Jay Duncan.
East Noble 3, Westview 2
The Knights knocked off the Warriors for the first time since 2014. Individual winners for Westview was No. 1 singles Isaiah Hostetler and No. 2 singles Jethro Hostetler.
VOLLEYBALL
Goshen 3, West Noble 0
The RedHawks cruised to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-23 win over the Chargers to pick up its first victory of the season.
Jimtown 3, Central Noble 1
The Jimmies are off to a 2-0 start to their season following a victory over the Cougars.
Tuesday, August 16
GIRLS GOLF
Concord beats St. Joseph on tiebreaker
Both the Minutemen and Indians shot team scores of 207, but the fifth score for Concord (Makenzie Peterson, 59) was better than St. Joe's by three, giving the victory to the Minutemen at Bent Oak.
Northridge 181, Westview 210
Alex Reschly and Karisa Dyer were co-medalists for Northridge, each shooting a 41 in the nine-hole victory over the Warriors.
NorthWood 193, Fairfield 203
The Panthers were able to beat the Falcons in a match at Meadow Valley GC. NorthWood's Riley Kitson was the medalist with a 42.
West Noble defeats Churubusco
The Chargers shot their lowest nine-hole score of the season so far (198) to improve to 4-1 overall in said events.
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 4, Bethany Christian 0
Ari Topping had a hat trick to lead the Panthers to a win over the Bruins. Caitlin Knepp scored the other goal for NorthWood.
Goshen 7, Mishawaka 0
The RedHawks cruised to an NLC win in its season opener. Miriam Ruiz Sanchez and Natalie May both scored twice in the victory for Goshen.
Lakewood Park Christian 7, Elkhart Christian 1
The Eagles had a hard time keeping up with the Panthers Tuesday night.
Note: a Jimtown at South Bend Clay score wasn't reported as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Elkhart Christian 2, Lakeland Christian 1
Trent Conrad and Luke Schramm scored in the victory for the Eagles.
Concord 1, NorthWood 0
A second-half goal from Miguel Aguilar was the difference as the Minutemen edged the Panthers in an NLC and season opener for both teams.
South Bend St. Joseph 4, Goshen 2
The RedHawks dropped a non-conference matchup to a solid Indians team at home.
Northridge 0, Penn 0
The Raiders and Kingsmen played to a scoreless draw in Middlebury.
Mishawaka Marian 4, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins dropped its season opener to the Knights.
Westview 7, Wawasee 0
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the Fort Wayne Carroll-West Noble game was not reported as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Bremen, NorthWood, Wawasee all compete
In a three-team matchup, the NorthWood girls were able to pick up wins over Bremen and Wawasee, while Bremen beat Wawasee to give NW a record of 2-0, Bremen 1-1 and Wawasee 0-2. The individual girls winner was Wawasee's Mia Hodgson with a time of 22:01.
On the boys' side, NorthWood picked up two wins, while Wawasee went 1-1 and Bremen 0-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Jimtown 3, NorthWood 2
The Jimmies were able to edge the Panthers in a competitive non-conference contest in Nappanee. Jimtown picked up the wins at No. 1 singles, No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles. NorthWood was winners at No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Northridge 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Raiders swept the Bruins in non-conference action.
Plymouth 4, Elkhart 1
The Pilgrims were able to defeat the Lions in a non-conference contest.
Note: a West Noble at Goshen score was not made available by 10 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
Concord 3, St. Joseph 1
The Minutemen lost the first set, then rattled off three-straight wins to pick up a 16-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 victory over the Indians.
Bethany Christian 3, Jimtown 1
The Bruins started their 2022 season with a 25-23, 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 win over the Jimmies. Jimtown is now 2-1 on the season.
Northridge 3, Lakeland 2
The Raiders outlasted the Lakers in a five-set thriller, 23-25, 26-24, 26-28, 25-19, 15-9.
Wawasee 3, Tippecanoe Valley 0
The Warriors were able to sweep the Vikings, 25-15, 26-24, 25-19. Amanda Allen had 14 assists in the victory for Wawasee.
Fairfield 3, Fremont 0
The Falcons swept the Eagles 25-11, 25-14, 25-19 to improve to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the NECC.
Note: scores from the Bremen at Goshen and ECA at LaVille matches were not made available as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.