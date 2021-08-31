Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, Aug. 30 and Tuesday, Aug. 31.
MONDAY, AUG. 30
GIRLS GOLF
NorthWood 172, Warsaw 185, Mishawaka 234
The Panthers clinched at least a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title by picking up two wins over the Tigers and Cavemen. NorthWood is 6-0 in NLC matches and can win the regular season title outright with a win Thursday against Concord on its home course, McCormick Creek GC in Nappanee.
Whitko 213, West Noble 217
Mackensy Mabie's 42 was good enough to earn medalist honors, but the Chargers still fell by a few strokes to Whitko.
Fairfield 188, Elkhart 210, Wawasee 213
The Falcons picked up two non-conference wins Monday at Maxwelton GC in Syracuse. Fairfield was led by Bailey Willard's 44. Wawasee's Taylor Cripe also shot a 44 to split medalist honors.
Fort Wayne Carroll 161, Northridge 196
The Raiders were led by Karisa Dyer, who earned co-medalist honors with a 37.
BOYS SOCCER
Mishawaka 2, Wawasee 1
The Warriors gave up two, second-half goals to fall to the Cavemen in their NLC opener. Wawasee is 1-4 overall and 0-1 in league games.
GIRLS SOCCER
NorthWood 1, Trinity School 0
Ari Topping's PK goal gave the Panthers the win.
BOYS TENNIS
Westview 5, West Noble 0
The No. 17 Warriors remained unbeaten with a sweep of the Chargers. Match results were: No. 1 singles Isaiah Hostetler WV over Chris Miller WN 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 singles Elijah Hostetler WV over Nathan Shaw WN 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles Brennan Beachy WV over Luke Schermerhorn WN 6-4, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Isaac Rogers/Kendall Schwartz WV over Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares WN 6-2, 6-7(5-7), 6-3; No. 2 doubles Kylen Bender/Jethro Hostetler WV over Wesley Shaw/JJ Jacobs WN 7-5, 6-1.
Elkhart 4, Bethany Christian 1
The Bruins lost to the Lions on the road.
Bremen 5, NorthWood 0
The No. 28 Lions had no issues with the Panthers.
Fremont 5, Fairfield 0
Fairfield couldn't catch up to the Eagles in an NECC match.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 31
GIRLS GOLF
Plymouth 182, Concord 201, Northridge 218
Concord's Madison Weaver shot a 43 to lead the Minutemen, while Karis Dyer had a 44 to pace Northridge over at Bent Oak GC in Elkhart.
Fairfield 193, Westview 212, Angola 258
The Falcons picked up a pair of NECC wins at Heron Creek in LaGrange. Trinity Ruiz shot a 46 to lead Fairfield and earn medalist honors. Fairfield is 9-3 overall in nine-hole matches and 6-2 in NECC competitions.
CROSS COUNTRY
Goshen boys, Northridge girls start unbeaten in NLC round robin
Here are the NLC cross country standings after the first round robin event that took place at Ox Bow Park in Elkhart.
Boys:
- Goshen 7-0
- Northridge 6-1
- Warsaw 5-2
- NorthWood 4-3
- Concord 3-4
- Mishawaka 2-5
- Plymouth 1-6
- Wawasee 0-7
Girls:
- Northridge 7-0
- Warsaw 6-1
- NorthWood 5-2
- Mishawaka 4-3
- Goshen 2-5
- Wawasee 2-5
- Concord 1-6
- Plymouth 1-8
The second and final round robin NLC meet will be held Sept. 14 at Warsaw.
Note: results from a six-team NECC contest at Prairie Heights, featuring Westview, Fairfield and Lakeland, was not available as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 5, West Noble 3
The No. 12 (Class 3A) Raiders exploded for four goals in the second half to win a non-conference road matchup against the Chargers.
NorthWood 8, Lakeland 0
The No. 14 (Class 2A) Panthers got back to their winning ways with a dominating win over the Lakers.
Westview 2, Garrett 0
The Warriors picked up an NECC victory over the Railroaders to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in conference contests.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 3, Warsaw 2
The RedHawks picked up a huge NLC win over the defending conference champion Tigers. Caylin Martinez scored two goals in the first half for Goshen, the Miriam Ruiz Sanchez scored with two minutes left in the game to help the RedHawks pull off the major victory. Goshen is now 4-3 overall and 2-1 in the NLC.
Concord 1, Culver Academy 0
Alexa Walter tallied the lone goal of the contest, giving the Minutemen their second-straight win.
Lakewood Park Christian 8, Lakeland 1
The Lakers fell short against LPC in non-conference play.
West Noble 3, Bethany Christian 3
Full report from this game online at goshennews.com/sports.
VOLLEYBALL
Northridge 3, West Noble 0
The Raiders won 25-11, 25-13, 25-19 to improve to 9-3 on the season. Abby Martin had 11 kills, three aces and 14 digs in the win for Northridge.
NorthWood 3, Westview 0
In a match that was a late addition for both teams, the Panthers won 25-7, 25-18, 25-17 to improve to 5-1 on the season. Macy Lengacher had 18 digs to lead a strong NorthWood defensive effort.
Note: Westview was originally scheduled to play Bethany Christian, but the match was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bethany program.
Wawasee 3, Manchester 0
The Warriors still have yet to drop a set after a 25-11, 25-14, 25-14 win over Manchester. Leslie Vasquez had 14 kills in the win for Wawasee, who's a perfect 10-0 on the season.
Angola 3, Fairfield 0
The Falcons were swept by a good Hornets team, 15-25, 13-25, 20-25. Sydney Stutsman had 21 assists in the loss for Fairfield.
Garrett 3, Lakeland 1
The Lakers fell 9-25, 26-24, 13-25, 23-25 to the Railroaders.
BOYS TENNIS
Bethany Christian 3, Prairie Heights 2
The Bruins picked up their first win of the season with a triumph over the Panthers. Via Bethany coach Matt Miller: "The match came down to #2S, which went to a third set with the team match on the line. Noah Schrock came back from down 0-3 in the final set to win the last 6 games, and clinch the victory for the Bruins." Other winners for the Bruins were both doubles pairings: No. 1 Austin Shenk/Matthew Dyck (BC) def. Kaleb Lonsbury/Hayden Culler, 6-1, 6-0 and No. 2 Jacob Leininger/Breece Erickson (BC) def. Matt Levitz/Luke Krapfl, 6-1, 6-0.
Fairfield 3, Concord 2
The Falcons edged the Minutemen in a competitive non-conference matchup. Match results were: No 1 singles - Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Nathan Schraw 6-2, 6-4; No 2 singles - Mitchell Whitehead (C) def. Cooper LeCount 6-3, 6-2; No 3 singles - Seth Yoder (F) def. Avery Johnson 6-0, 6-3; No. 1 doubles Thomas Burkert / Ethan Kavanagh (C) def. Noah Hochstetler / Brandon Kauffman 6-2, 6-3; No 2 doubles Luke Holsopple / Mick Moore (F) def. Samuel West / Andrew Kavanagh 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).
Goshen 5, Warsaw 0
The RedHawks won their NLC opener comfortably. Winners for Goshen were No. 1 singles Pi Wellington, No. 2 singles Moses Sawatzky, No. 3 singles Isaac Stahly, No. 1 doubles Joel Byler/Carter Schmucker and No. 2 doubles Myles McLaughlin/Moses Kratzer. Goshen is 6-3 overall.
West Noble 5, Lakeland 0
The Chargers had no problems with the Lakers in an NECC contest. Match results were: No. 1 singles Chris Miller WN over Wyatt Priestley LL 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 singles Nate Shaw WN over Dominic Lawrence LL 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 singles Luke Schermerhorn WN over Treston Sunken LL 6-0, 6-1; No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde/Nevin Phares WN over Isaac Larimer/Brayden Miles LL 6-1, 6-0; No. 2 doubles Wesley Shaw/JJ Jacobs WN over Ethan Rasbaugh/Tyler Yoder LL 6-0, 6-0.
Northridge 5, Mishawaka 0
The No. 19 Raiders cruised to a win over the Cavemen. Individual match results were not made available as of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Wawasee 5, Whitko 0
It was another good win for the Warriors, who improve to 7-2 on the season. Winners for Wawasee were No. 1 singles Holden Babb, No. 2 singles Joey Harper, No. 3 singles Zeke Keim, No. 1 doubles Grant Brooks/Blain Baut and No. 2 doubles Ty Brooks/Devon Kuhn.
Fremont 4, NorthWood 1
The Panthers lone victory came from the No. 1 doubles pairing of Chaz Yoder and Brady Chupp (4-6, 6-3, 6-2).
