Here is a look at the local prep scores from Mon. Aug. 23 and Tues. Aug. 24, 2021.
Monday, August 23
GIRLS GOLF
Fairfield 190, Prairie Heights 268
The Falcons picked up an NECC win over the Panthers at Meadow Valley GC. Trinity Ruiz led Fairfield with a 46.
BOYS SOCCER
Wawasee 7, South Bend Riley 2
Rueben Camargo had a four-goal performance to lead Wawasee to victory.
GIRLS SOCCER
Goshen 3, Westview 0
Miriam Ruiz Sanchez, Natalie May and Caylin Martinez all scored to pace the RedHawks to victory over the Warriors in Topeka.
Central Noble 1, Lakeland 0
The Lakers lost a narrow battle to the Cougars in their first NECC contest of the season.
VOLLEYBALL
Wawasee 3, Lakeland 0
The Warriors remained unbeaten on the early season with a 25-15, 25-13, 25-23 win at home over the Lakers. Dylan Konieczny had 16 kills, while Amanda Allen had 24 assists to lead Wawasee to victory.
Tippecanoe Valley 3, Goshen 0
The RedHawks lost in straight sets on the road to the Vikings, falling to 3-6 on the season.
Jimtown 3, Westview 2
The Warriors are still searching for their first win of the season after a narrow loss to the Jimmies on the road. Mia Bontrager had 14 kills and four aces to lead the Westview offense.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 4, NorthWood 1
The Falcons improved to 2-1 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 1-2. Match results were: No. 1 singles Garrett Stoltzfus (F) def. Isaac Roberts 6-2, 6-4; No. 2 singles Cooper LeCount (F) def. Wes Steiner 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 singles Seth Yoder (F) def. Caleb Yoder 6-3, 6-2; No. 1 doubles Charles Anderson/Chaz Yoder (N) def. Noah Hochstetler/Brandon Kauffman 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; No. 2 doubles Luke Holsopple/Mick Moore (F) def. Nic Anderson/Karson Kirby 6-2, 6-3.
Goshen 5, Elkhart 0
The RedHawks swept the Lions to improve to 5-1 on the season. Winners for Goshen were No. 1 singles Pi Wellington, No. 2 singles Moses Sawatzky, No. 3 singles Isaac Stahly, No. 1 doubles Joel Byler and Carter Schmucker and No. 2 doubles Kaden Priebe and Aidan Ebright Zehr.
Fremont 3, West Noble 2
The Chargers fell in a close contest to the Eagles. Winners for West Noble were No. 1 singles Chris Miller (6-3, 7-5) and No. 1 doubles Brayden Bohde and Nevin Phares (6-3, 6-2).
Tuesday, August 24
GIRLS GOLF
Westview 207, West Noble 212
In a tight contest between two NECC foes, the Warriors edged the Chargers at Heron Creek. Hope Haarer was the medalist from Westview with a 43. Mackensy Mabie had a 47 to lead West Noble.
NorthWood 192, Northridge 206, Goshen 219
CROSS COUNTRY (Boys and girls)
Concord wins three-team meet over ECA, Prairie Heights
The Minutemen boys and girls teams were victorious in action at Ox Bow Park. The Roberts siblings of senior Anthony and freshman Zoe won in their respective races as well.
BOYS SOCCER
Northridge 2, Bethany Christian 0
The Raiders were able to pick up a non-conference victory over the Bruins. Northridge is now 3-2 on the season, while Bethany falls to 0-2.
West Noble 10, Angola 2
Henry Torres scored an impressive six times as the Chargers routed the Hornets in NECC action.
Goshen 5, Westview 1
The Lakeland-DeKalb score was not reported by 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northridge 1, Elkhart 0
The Raiders picked up their first win of the season with a road victory against the Lions.
West Noble 4, Angola 4 (2-1 PKs)
The Chargers won in PKs over thee Hornets to pick up an NECC victory. Sherlyn Torres kicked the game-winning PK for West Noble.
Penn 3, Concord 0
The Minutemen fall to 0-3 on the season with the shutout loss to the Kingsmen.
The Manchester-Wawasee score was not reported by 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.
VOLLEYBALL
NorthWood 3, Fairfield 2
In one of the best contests of the early season regardless of sport, the Panthers rallied to beat the Falcons, 16-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 15-7. Alana Lehman had 12 kills and five aces for NorthWood, with Macy Lengacher adding 35 digs and Annika Bennett 34 assists. For Fairfield, Brea Garber had 25 kills, 20 digs and two blocks, while Sydney Stutsman contributed 45 assists. The Panthers improve to 1-1, while Fairfield is now 2-1 on the season.
Concord 3, South Bend Adams 2
The Minutemen kept up their winning ways with a 22-25, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25, 17-15 marathon win over the Eagles. Concord is now 5-2 on the season.
Northridge 3, South Bend St. Joseph 0
The Raiders improved to 6-1 on the season with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Indians. Gia Rowan had 12 kills and Mya Dugle 15 digs to lead Northridge.
Wawasee 3, Central Noble 0
The Warriors knocked off the Cougars, 25-17, 25-14, 25-19, to improve to 4-0. Amanda Allen had another 24 assists in the victory.
Fremont 3, West Noble 0
The Eagles swept the Chargers, 32-30, 28-26, 25-14 in an incredibly competitive contest. Senior Dana Ritchie stepped into the setter role and had 8 assists, 8 digs, 1 kills, and a block for West Noble, who fall to 3-5 overall and 0-1 in the NECC.
Prairie Heights 3, Westview 0
The Warriors were swept by the Panthers in an NECC contest.
BOYS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Falcons opened up NECC action with a solid win over the Panthers. Winners for Fairfield were No. 1 singles Garrett Stoltzfus (6-1, 6-2), No. 2 singles Cooper LeCount (7-5, 6-3), No. 3 singles Seth Yoder (3-6, 6-3, 6-1), No. 1 doubles Noah Hochstetler and Brandon Kauffman (6-2, 6-3) and No. 2 doubles Mick Moore and Luke Holsopple (6-3, 6-0).
Wawasee 5, Central Noble 0
The Warriors improved to 4-0 with an easy win over the Cougars in Albion. Winners for Wawasee were No. 1 singles Holden Babb (6-0, 6-0), No. 2 singles Joey Harper (6-2, 6-0), No. 3 singles Zeke Keim (6-4, 6-2), No. 1 doubles Grant Brooks and Blaine Baut (6-2, 6-0) and No. 2 doubles Devon Kuhn and Ty Brooks (6-0, 6-0).
Westview 3, Northridge 2
