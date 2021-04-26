Here's a look at the prep scores from Monday, April 26.
BASEBALL
Goshen 10, Plymouth 5
The RedHawks improved to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in NLC action with a home win over the Pilgrims. Reece Fisher went 4-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Goshen attack.
Concord 4, Mishawaka 1
Dalton Swineheart struck out 13 batters in five innings of work to lead the Minutemen to a Northern Lakes Conference win over the Cavemen. Concord sits a 5-5-1 overall and 2-2 in NLC action after the win.
Wawasee 12, Northridge 2 (5 innings)
The Warriors (5-5, 1-2 NLC) pulled off an upset over the No. 23 (4A) Raiders (8-2, 3-1 NLC) in Syracuse. Grant Brooks went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the win for Wawasee.
NorthWood 10, Warsaw 7
Sergio Lira Ayala hit two solo home runs to help lead the Panthers to an NLC win over the Tigers. NorthWood is 7-3 overall and 3-1 in NLC games.
Bethany Christian 12, Triton 2 (6 innings)
The Bruins remained perfect on the season by beating Triton in Goshen. Beck Willems had three RBIs to lead the Bethany offense, who are now 5-0 on the season.
Woodlan 7, Lakeland 5
The Lakers fell to 3-7 with the season.
NECC Baseball Tournament - first round results
- Eastside 1, Fairfield 0
- Garrett 13, Central Noble 3
- Prairie Heights 6, West Noble 2
NECC Baseball Tournament - Tuesday schedule (all games 5:30 p.m.)
- Eastside @ Garrett
- Churubusco @ Westview
- winner of two above games will play in the semifinals Thursday
- Lakeland @ Prairie Heights
- Angola @ Fremont
- winner of two above games will play in the semifinals Thursday
SOFTBALL
Goshen 11, Plymouth 1
A six-RBI game from Tyra Marcum led the RedHawks over the Pilgrims. Goshen is 7-6 overall on the season and 1-2 in the NLC.
Northridge 9, Wawasee 0
The Raiders kept up their winning ways on the softball diamond with a shutout victory over the Warriors. Tavia Bratt hit a home run for Northridge, who's now 9-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the NLC. Wawasee falls to 1-11-1 overall and 0-4 in NLC competition.
Warsaw 15, NorthWood 14
The Tigers scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase a 13-9 deficit and beat the Panthers. NorthWood scored a run in the top of the seventh, but couldn't tie the game. NorthWood is 3-6 overall and 2-1 in NLC games.
NECC Softball Tournament - first round results
- Fairfield 6, Eastside 5
- Central Noble 10, Garrett 0
- Westview 1, Churubusco 0 (8 innings)
- Prairie Heights 7, West Noble 4
NECC Softball Tournament - Tuesday schedule (all games 5:30 p.m.)
- Fairfield @ Central Noble (winner plays Westview on Thursday)
- Hamilton @ Prairie Heights
- Angola @ Fremont
- winner of two above games will play in the semifinals Thursday
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 5, NorthWood 0
The Raiders swept the Panthers to remain unbeaten both overall and in NLC play. Winners for Northridge were No. 1 singles Riley Wheatly, No. 2 singles Lilah Dean, No. 3 singles Maia Schmucker, No. 1 doubles Peyton Kieper and Brynne Gayler and No. 2 doubles Taylin Cress and Morgan Mack.
Goshen 5, Jimtown 0
The RedHawks swept the Jimmies in non-conference action. Sarah Harmelink remains unbeaten in singles action for Goshen at 4-0. Winners for Goshen were No. 1 singles Lucy Kramer, No. 2 singles Mara Schrock, No. 3 singles Sarah Harmelink, No. 1 doubles Joya Drenth and Kathryn Detweiler and No. 2 doubles Abril Diaz and Tori Barkey.
Westview 5, Lakeland 0
The Warriors swept the Lakers in an NECC contest in LaGrange. Winners for Westview were No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults, No. 3 singles Nicole Miller, No. 1 doubles Hallie Mast and Ella Clark and No. 2 doubles Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller.
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
The Falcons lost one total game in a sweep of the Eagles in NECC play. Winners for Fairfield were No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager, No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder, No. 1 doubles Chole Yoder and Iris Miller and No. 2 doubles Ella Brannaman and Abby Gall.
South Bend St. Joseph 5, Concord 0
The No. 5 Indians cruised to a victory over the Minutemen.
Angola 5, West Noble 0
The Hornets swept the Chargers in NECC competition.
Mishawaka Marian 4, Bethany Christian 1
On the Knights' senior night, they were able to knock off the Bruins in non-conference action.
BOYS GOLF
Wawasee 174, Fairfield 189, West Noble 192
The Warriors won a three-team competition at Maxwelton Golf Course. West Noble's Brayden Bohde was the individual medalist with a 40. Wawasee's Caleb Clevenger shot a 42, as did Fairfield's Miles Nine to lead their respective teams.
NorthWood 168, Mishawaka Marian 179
Jon Cripe was the medalist for the Panthers with a 37 in a nine-hole win at Eberhart-Petro Golf Course in Mishawaka.
Lakeland 169, Fremont 202, Central Noble 220
The Lakers picked up another pair of NECC wins at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville. Lakeland is 5-1 overall and 5-0 in NECC action. Ben Keil and Tommy Curtis were co-medalists with 39's from Lakeland.
Northridge 163, Westview 174
The Raiders improved to 5-1 in nine-hole match play with a victory over the Warriors at Meadow Valley. Brock Reschly and Ty Miller both shot a 37 for Northridge to earn co-medalist honors.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Northridge 2-0, NorthWood 1-1, Goshen 0-2 in NLC three-team meet
Northridge beat NorthWood 92-40 and Goshen 97-35, while NorthWood beat Goshen 72-59 in a three-team NLC contest in Middlebury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.