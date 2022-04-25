Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, April 25.
BASEBALL
Bethany Christian 10, Triton 0
Tyson Chupp pitched a one-hitter to improve the Bruins to 3-4 overall on the season.
Goshen 11, Plymouth 8
The RedHawks picked up their first win since March 30 with the NLC road victory over the Pilgrims. Goshen is now 2-6 on the season with a 1-1 conference mark.
Warsaw 16, NorthWood 5
The Panthers couldn't keep up with the Tigers, dropping to 1-9 overall and 0-3 in NLC contests.
Northridge 5, Wawasee 4
NECC baseball tournament - Monday scores
- Fremont 12, West Noble 0
- Churubusco 9, Prairie Heights 3
- Central Noble 4, Lakeland 1
- Angola 13, Hamilton 3
NECC baseball tournament - Tuesday's schedule (all at 5:30 p.m.)
- Churubusco at Fremont
- Garrett at Fairfield
- Angola at Central Noble
- Eastside at Westview
Note: the scheduled game between Concord and Mishawaka in Dunlap was moved to Tuesday due to poor field conditions.
SOFTBALL
Concord 1, Mishawaka 0 (8 innings)
The Minutemen needed extra innings to get past the Cavemen. Concord is now 5-3 overall on the season and 3-1 in the NLC.
Goshen 9, Plymouth 1
Tyra Marcum had four hits, including a home run and a triple, to power the RedHawks past the Pilgrims in NLC play. Goshen is now 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the NLC.
Northridge 8, Wawasee 0
Jenna Bible drove in three runs and Abby Hostetler pitched a two-hitter for the Raiders. Northridge remains unbeaten in the NLC with a 4-0 record, improving their overall record to 6-3 in the process.
NorthWood 15, Warsaw 13
In a game that was moved to Northridge due to field conditions, the Panthers won an offensive slugfest over the Tigers. The teams both had 16 hits each as well. The win makes NorthWood 3-6 overall and 1-3 in the NLC.
NECC softball tournament - Monday scores
- Fremont 16, West Noble 1
- Churubusco 10, Prairie Heights 9 (8 innings)
- Central Noble 5, Lakeland 4
- Angola 24, Hamilton 0
NECC softball tournament - Tuesday's schedule (all at 5:30 p.m.)
- Churubusco at Fremont
- Garrett at Fairfield
- Angola at Central Noble
- Eastside at Westview
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
The Falcons got an easy Senior Night victory to remain unbeaten, improving to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the NECC.
Goshen 5, Jimtown 0
The RedHawks picked up a nice non-conference win to improve to 5-2 overall.
Northridge 5, NorthWood 0
The Raiders kept up their winning ways, knocking off the Panthers in an NLC contest. Northridge is now 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference, while NorthWood is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the NLC.
South Bend St. Joseph 3, Concord 2
A close loss for the Minutemen dropped their record to 2-3.
Angola 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers are still seeking their first win of the season after an NECC loss to the Hornets.
Mishawaka Marian 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Bruins had a tough time in a match Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 156, Wawasee 172, West Noble 213
Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller kept up his sensational freshman season, shooting a new program-record 31 in the nine-hole match at Maxwelton GC in Syracuse.
Lakeland 167, Fremont 178, Central Noble 214
The Lakers picked up two NECC wins in a nine-hole match at Heron Creek GC. Ben Keil shot a 38 to lead Lakeland.
Northridge 158, Westview 176, SB Trinity 188
The Raiders picked up two more wins, while Westview's Silas Haarer earned low medalist honors with a score of 34.
