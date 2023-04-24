Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, April 24.
BASEBALL
Goshen 2, Plymouth 0
Thomas Castillo pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven batters on an efficient 82 pitches as the RedHawks picked up an NLC victory at Phend Field. Goshen improves to 4-8 (2-2 NLC) on the season with the win.
Northridge 14, Wawasee 4 (5 innings)
Northridge pushed across five runs in the top of the fifth inning, then held Wawasee scoreless to secure the run-rule victory. Gavin Collins had a home run and three RBIs, while Kade Sainz had three RBIs of his own to lead the Raiders offense, which improves to 8-3 (4-0 NLC) on the season. The loss drops Wawasee's record to 1-9 (1-3 NLC).
NorthWood 5, Warsaw 2
Beau Patterson had two, two-RBI doubles in the game, which was plenty of offense for the Panthers in an NLC win over Warsaw. NorthWood is now 4-6 (2-2 NLC) on the season.
Mishawaka 16, Concord 6 (6 innings)
Despite Andrew Kavanaugh's home run and three RBIs, the Minutemen couldn't keep up with the Cavemen. Concord's record now sits at 1-10 (0-4 NLC).
Elkhart 16, SB Washington 3 (5 innings)
The Lions picked up a convincing road victory over Washington. Seth Russo and Braden Cook both had three RBIs, while Max Grove hit a triple, double and picked up the pitching win. Elkhart is now 4-8 (2-3 NIC) on the season.
Jimtown 18, SB Riley 0 (5 innings)
Sam Garner had five RBIs, while Brandon Smith hit his fifth home run of the season as the Jimmies crushed the Wildcats. Jimtown's record is now 7-5 (2-2 NIC).
Bethany Christian 6, Triton 4
Triton went ahead 4-0 after a half inning, but the Bruins then slowly came back before ultimately winning. Jude Miller had the go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth inning, then scored the insurance run on a passed ball from the Trojans. Bethany Christian is now 5-3 on the season.
NECC Tournament first round: Westview 11, Prairie Heights 3
Maty Mortrud hit two home runs and Kylen Bender added another as Westview advanced to the NECC Tournament quarterfinals. They will play host Angola Tuesday in the quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Westview will have a record of 7-5 heading into the game.
NECC Tournament first round: Central Noble 7, West Noble 2
The Chargers lost to its county rivals in the start of the week-long conference tourney. They are now 3-8 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 7, Plymouth 3
It was a historic night for Tyra Marcum, as the senior set the new Goshen program record for home runs with 16 when she hit one in the victory over the Pilgrims. She had a combined four RBIs at the plate and pitched a complete game to get the win as well. Goshen improves to 6-5 (2-2 NLC) on the season.
NorthWood 12, Warsaw 3
Adriana Beachy had a home run and four RBIs on offense, helping her own cause as the winning pitcher as well. NorthWood is now 4-6 (2-2 NLC) on the season.
Mishawaka 14, Concord 2 (6 innings)
The loss drops Concord to 3-8 (2-2 NLC) on the season.
Northridge 6, Wawasee 5
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Elkhart 14, SB Washington 0 (5 innings)
Natali Finkhousen pitched a no-hitter for the Lions as they cruised to a win over the Panthers. It was a much-needed victory for Elkhart, bringing their record to 2-8 (1-4 NIC) on the season.
NECC Tournament first round: Prairie Heights 11, Westview 5
It was a tourney-opening loss for the Warriors, who's record falls to 2-5 with the loss. They will play in a consolation game Thursday against an opponent to be determined.
NECC Tournament first round: Central Noble 12, West Noble 2
The Chargers dropped a tournament-opening game to the No. 3-ranked team in Class 2A. West Noble will play in a consolation tournament game Thursday against an opponent to be determined. Their record on the season is now 5-6.
Note: a score from the SB Riley-Jimtown game was not reported by 10 p.m. Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Goshen 4, Jimtown 1
Goshen is now 6-3 and Jimtown 4-6 on the season after the RedHawks won a non-conference battle in Baugo Township.
NorthWood 5, Northridge 0
The Panthers kept up its winning ways with a sweep of the Raiders. NorthWood is now 9-0 (4-0 NLC), while Northridge falls to 2-3 (1-2 NLC).
Westview 4, East Noble 1
The Warriors maintained its undefeated record with a non-conference win over the Knights, bringing their record to 6-0.
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 0
The Falcons had no issues beating the Eagles, improving to 5-1 (3-0 NECC) on the season with the win.
Bethany Christian 4, Mishawaka Marian 1
The Bruins won at both doubles positions, as well as No. 1 and No. 2 singles, to improve their record to 5-1 on the season. Full results can be found here.
Elkhart 4, SB Adams 1
The Lions won at all three singles spots, as well as No. 1 doubles, to pick up an NIC win over the Eagles. Elkhart's record is now 5-4 (2-2 NIC).
Wawasee 3, Bremen 2
The Warriors edged Bremen in non-conference action, bringing its record to 4-4 on the season. Wawasee won at No. 1 singles, No. 3 singles and No. 1 doubles.
Angola 5, West Noble 0
The sweep drops the Chargers to 2-9 (0-5 NECC) on the season.
SB St. Joseph 5, Concord 0
The Minutemen lost to the No. 2 team in the state, bringing its record to 4-3 on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: Mishawaka 2-0, Concord 1-1, Plymouth 0-2 in dual
In a meet that started on Thursday and ended Monday, Mishawaka edged Concord, 71-61, to give the Minutemen its first NLC loss. Both teams won comfortably over Plymouth. Concord's record is now 3-2 (2-1 NLC).
Note: final team scores from the SB St. Joseph-Jimtown boys/girls meet were not reported by 10 p.m. Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 163, Westview 166, SB Trinity 178
In a tight battle at Heron Creek GC, the Raiders picked up two nine-hole match victories to improve their record to 5-0. Brock Reschly led Northridge with a 38, with the four scorers for the Raiders all scoring 44 or better. Westview sophomore Silas Haarer shot a 4-under 31 to earn medalist honors. Westview's record is 3-2.
Elkhart 165, SB Adams 189, SB Washington 252
It was two more NIC wins for the Lions at Erskine GC, keeping them undefeated in conference matches with a 4-0 mark. They have a 6-2 overall record as well. Steven Webb shot a 37 for Elkhart to earn medalist honors.
Fairfield 159, Wawasee 168, West Noble 211
It was two more wins for Fairfield, as well as an NECC victory over West Noble, to brings its record to 8-1 (3-0 NECC) on the season. Brayden Miller was the medalist from Fairfield, carding a 36 at Maxwelton GC.
Bethany Christian 210, Oak Farm Montessori 247
The Bruins won a nine-hole match over Oak Farm at Cobblestone GC. Cameron Heinisch had the low round for Bethany with a 41.
Note: results from the Jimtown, Mishawaka Marian and New Prairie match at McCormick Creek GC were not reported by 10 p.m. Monday.