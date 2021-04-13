Here’s a look at the prep scores from Monday, April 12 and Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
NorthWood 12, West Noble 0 (5 innings)
Panther pitcher Isaac Roberts threw a no-hitter to help his NorthWood team improve to 3-0 on the season. Roberts struck out 11 batters in his five innings of work.
Concord 18, Elkhart Christian Academy 1 (5 innings)
The Minutemen matched their win total from 2019 with a victory over the Eagles, improving to 2-0 on the young campaign.
Fairfield 3, Wawasee 2
Laney Faldoe scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Falcons the victory.
West Noble 7, NorthWood 5
The Chargers scored four in the first inning before thwarting any Panther comeback attempt. West Noble is now 4-0-1, while NorthWood is 0-4.
Whitko 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers were swept at home by Whitko.
Northridge 5, Westview 0
The 23rd-ranked Raiders had no issues with the Warriors at home. Winners for Northridge were No. 1 singles Riley Whitley, No. 2 singles Lilah Dean, No. 3 singles Maia Schmucker, No. 1 doubles Peyton Kieper and Brynn Gaylor, and No. 2 doubles Taylor Cress and Morgan Mack.
Northridge 181, Fairfield 206, Bethany Christian 217
The Raiders won the season debut for all three schools competing in nine-hole action at Meadow Valley. Northridge’s Ty Miller earned medalist honors with a 41. Miles Nohe led Fairfield with a 47 and Cameron Heinisch had a 44 to pace Bethany Christian.
Concord 8, South Bend St. Joseph 8 (8 innings)
The game was suspended after eight innings due to darkness. Kayden Cain went 5-for-5 from the plate for the Minutemen, who are now 2-0-1 on the season.
Churubusco 9, Fairfield 4
The Falcons fell to the Eagles to begin NECC action. Fairfield is now 1-4 overall on the season.
Jimtown 11, Goshen 3
The RedHawks suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Jimmies. A five-run fifth inning from Jimtown broke the game open late.
Prairie Heights 9, Lakeland 3
The Panthers knocked off the Lakers in a game played at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne.
Wawasee 8, Whitko 4
The Warriors scored five runs in the first inning to improve to 3-0 on the season. Lucas Ringler had three RBIs to lead the Wawasee offense.
Garrett 9, Westview 3
The Railroaders put the game away with a four-run seventh inning, sending Westview to an 0-3 record and 0-1 in NECC competition.
Westview 12, Garrett 0 (6 innings)
Bri Caldwell went 4-for-4 at the plate with four home runs and nine RBIs to lead Westview to a victory to begin NECC play. The Warriors are 3-1 overall and 1-0 in conference play.
Fairfield 10, Churubusco 6
The Falcons opened up NECC play with a road victory over the Eagles. Makenna Steele had four RBIs to lead the Fairfield attack. They’re now 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the NECC.
Prairie Heights 10, Lakeland 8
The Lakers blew an 8-1 lead to fall to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in NECC play. Keirstin Roose hit two home runs in the loss for Lakeland.
Columbia City 19, Wawasee 1 (5 innings)
The Warriors could only muster two hits in a non-conference loss to the Eagles. Wawasee is now 0-4-1 on the season.
Goshen 13, Bethany Christian 3 (5 innings)
Penn 5, Northridge 2
Penn 4, Concord 1
Kate Steele and Grace Westlake picked up the lone win for the Minutemen at No. 1 doubles. It was the first match of the year for Concord.
Lakeland 4, West Noble 1
The Lakers began NECC competition with a victory over the Chargers at home. Winners for Lakeland were Elizabeth Jennings (1 singles), Lilly Schackow (2 singles), Brooklynn Olinger (3 singles) and Carly Rasbaugh and Jeyda Brim (2 doubles). West Noble’s victory came at one doubles for Laura Eicher and Amelia Trump.
Westview 4, Wawasee 1
Westview picked up a non-conference win over Wawasee in Syracuse. Kiah Farrington (1 singles) won for Wawasee, while Madelin Stults (2 singles), Nicole Miller (3 singles), Hallie Mast and Ella Clark (1 doubles) and Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller (2 doubles) won for Westview.
Bethany Christian 3, Central Noble 2
The Bruins won a tightly-contested battle against the Cougars in Goshen. Winning for Bethany Christian was Risa Bohn (3 singles), Trami Nguyen and Naomi Klassen (1 doubles) and Alina Bergstresser and Joryn Yoder (2 doubles). Bergstresser and Yoder earned the match-clinching point in their first ever tennis match.
Fairfield 3, NorthWood 2
It was also a tightly contested battle in Nappanee, with the Falcons edging the Panthers. Fairfield’s three winners were Addison Mast (1 singles), Faith Bontrager (2 singles) and Elyse Yoder (3 singles). NorthWood won at both doubles positions: Paige Henschen and Kate Stillson (1 doubles) andAmy Adams and Emery Porter (2 doubles). It was the first match of the year for both teams.
Concord 178, Fairfield 197, Elkhart 228
The Minutemen begin their season 2-0 with wins over the Falcons and Lions. It was the first victories for new Concord boys golf coach Jeff Petty.
Goshen 176, Lakeland 181, West Noble 228
Goshen sophomore Jackson Guipe and Lakeland sophomore Tommy Curtis earned co-medalist honors with a 39 at Black Squirrel. It was career victories 150 and 151 for RedHawks coach Brent Randall.
Warsaw 167, Northridge 171, Mishawaka Marian 209
The Raiders fell just short against Warsaw, but were able to beat the Knights to improve to 3-1 on the season. The match with Warsaw does not count toward Northern Lakes Conference standings. Brock Reschly from Northridge was the medalist, shooting a 38 at Elcona Country Club.
Central Noble 66, Fairfield 63
The Cougars edged the Falcons in NECC competition. The girls also competed, but no results of their contests were provided.
West Noble sweeps Westview
The Chargers’ girls team topped the Warriors 100-21, while the boys picked up a 79-48 victory in the first NECC competition for both schools this spring.
