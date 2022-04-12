Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, April 11 and Tuesday, April 12.
MONDAY, APRIL 11
BASEBALL
NorthWood 10, West Noble 5
The Panthers were able to pick up their first win of the young season, while the Chargers are now 0-4.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 3, Wawasee 2
The Falcons scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a road win over the Warriors.
NorthWood 12, West Noble 10
The Panthers built an 11-0 lead before holding off a late Chargers rally for the victory. NorthWood is now 1-1 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Whitko 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers fell to 0-2 on the season with the loss.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge beats Fairfield, Bethany Christian
The Raiders shot a team score of 160 to start the season with wins over Fairfield and Bethany Christian. The Falcons shot 179 and the Bruins 206. The medalist for the match was Fairfield's Brayden Miller, who carded a one-under 35 on the front nine of Black Squirrel GC.
Tuesday, April 12
BASEBALL
Wawasee 5, Whitko 0
Senior Grant Brooks pitched a no-hitter, striking out 14 batters along the way as the Warriors picked up their first win of the season.
Fairfield 1, Churubusco 0 (8 innings)
The Falcons won on a walk-off walk to start their season and NECC play with a 1-0 record. Alec Hershberger struck out 16 batters in seven innings pitched for Fairfield.
Bethany Christian 5, Harlan Christian 2
The Bruins picked up a win in their first game of the season.
South Bend St. Joseph 9, Concord 1
The Minutemen fall to 1-2 on the season.
Garrett 8, Westview 5
The Railroaders scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull off a comeback victory over the Warriors, who are now 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in the NECC.
Jimtown 10, Goshen 3
The RedHawks drop to 1-1 with a home loss to the Jimmies.
Prairie Heights 9, Lakeland 3
The Lakers are now 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the NECC.
Elkhart 4, NorthWood 3
The Panthers dropped a tough one to the Lions, as NorthWood allowed zero earned runs in the defeat.
West Noble 17, Hamilton 0
Aaron Coy picked up his first win as Chargers manager. West Noble is now 1-4 on the season.
SOFTBALL
Westview 5, Garrett 0
Alexys Antal also decided Tuesday was a good day to throw a no-hitter, doing so against the Railroaders. She struck out 19 batters along the way, walking only one. Sara Lapp had two RBIs offensively for the Warriors in the win.
Columbia City 11, Wawasee 1
The Warriors are now 1-3 on the season.
Concord 8, Mishawaka Marian 6
Coach Brent Bardo won his coaching debut for the Minutemen. Lynssey Delio had a huge game for Concord, going 4-for-4 at the plate with a homerun and 4 RBIs while also striking out 12 batters as the team's pitcher in the game.
Fairfield 5, Churubusco 2
The Falcons made it back-to-back days with a win, this time beating conference foe Churubusco.
West Noble 24, Hamilton 2
The Chargers are no issues with the Marines, picking up their first win of the season and first victory in NECC play.
Prairie Heights 11, Lakeland 6
The Lakers lost in NECC action to the Panthers.
Penn 2, Northridge 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland 5, West Noble 0
The Lakers began their season with a comfortable victory over the Chargers.
Westview 3, Wawasee 2
Westview picked up wins at 2 singles, 3 singles and 1 doubles to edge past Wawasee in both team's first match of the season.
Bethany Christian 3, Central Noble 2
The Bruins emerged victorious in their first match of the season, picking up wins at all three singles positions courtesy of Reyna King, Julia Moser and Zoe Willems.
Penn 5, Concord 0
The No. 10-ranked Kingsmen cruised over the Minutemen.
Fairfield 3, NorthWood 2
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 164, Elkhart 181, Concord 189
The Falcons improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Minutemen are now 0-2.
Northridge 162, Mishawaka Marian 179
Brock Reschly's 37 paced Northridge to a victory over the Knights at Elcona Country Club.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK
Prairie Heights, Lakeland split NECC dual
The Laker boys beat the Panthers 92-40, with the Lakeland girls falling 89-43 to their NECC foe.
Fairfield sweeps Central Noble
The Falcon' boys won 79-52, while the girls were 69-62 victors over the Cougars.
West Noble sweeps Westview
Both the Charger boys and girls track teams picked up wins over the Warriors. Bethany Christian also competed in the event.
