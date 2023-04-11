Here is a look at the local prep scores from Monday, April 10.
BASEBALL
NorthWood 11, West Noble 1
Sophomore Mason Warren had a huge day for the Panthers, going 3-4 at the plate with five RBIs in the victory.
SOFTBALL
Wawasee 5, Fairfield 2
The Warriors spoiled Fairfield's first game on its new turf field, as Haylee Allen recorded 11 strikeouts pitching to pick up the win for Wawasee.
NorthWood 10, West Noble 7
The Panthers scored four runs each in both the fifth and sixth innings to separate themselves from the Chargers, securing its first win of the season. There was a total of 28 hits in the game, 16 by NorthWood and 12 from West Noble.
GIRLS TENNIS
Whitko 5, West Noble 0
The Chargers dropped to 1-1 on the season with a loss to Whitko.
BOYS GOLF
Northridge 146, Fairfield 172, Bethany Christian 207
It was an impressive season debut for the Raiders on its home course of Meadow Valley, with all five golfers shooting 44 or better. Senior Brock Reschly carded a 1 under score of 35 to earn medalist honors. Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller shot a 37, while Cam Heinisch paced Bethany Christian with a 43.