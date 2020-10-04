The following are prep scores from Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3. All scores from Saturday unless noted.
TENNIS
Sectional 37 final: Concord 4, Northridge 1 (Friday)
The Minutemen won the sectional title on its home court. Northridge's No. 1 doubles team of Evan Nay and Aaron Cripe advance to the individual state tournament with their win. Concord will play DeKalb in the regional semifinals Tuesday at Concord.
Sectional 39 final: Westview 5, West Noble 0
The Warriors won its fifth-straight sectional championship. They will play Goshen in the regional semifinals Tuesday at Concord. Results:
-1 singles-- Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Nate Shaw (WN) 6-0, 6-0
-2 singles-- Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Chris Miller (WN) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
-3 singles-- Brennan Beachy (WV) def. Luke Schermerhorn (WN) 6-2, 6-1
-1 doubles--Will Clark/Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Braydon Bohde/Nevin Phares (WN) 6-0, 6-3
-2 doubles--Tim Brandenberger/Isaac Rogers (WV) def. JJ Jacobs/ Wesley Shaw (WN) 6-0, 6-2
Sectional 40 final: Goshen 4, NorthWood 1 (Friday)
The RedHawks won the sectional title on its home court. NorthWood's No. 1 singles player, Ben Vincent, advances to the individual state tournament with his win. Goshen will play Westview in the regional semifinals Tuesday at Concord.
Sectional 52 final: Warsaw 4, Wawasee 1
After defeating Tippecanoe Valley in the semifinals Friday, Wawasee fell short against Warsaw in the sectional final. Warriors No. 1 singles player Holden Babb advances to the individual state tournament with his win. Results:
-1 singles: Holden Babb (Waw) def. Hayden Anderson (War) 6-3, 6-2
-2 singles: Quinn Martin (War) def. Zeke Keim (Waw) 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4)
-3 singles: Zachary Nicholas (War) def. Jay Duncan (Waw) 6-0, 6-3
-1 doubles: Wil Boren & Tristan Anderson (War) def. Grant Brooks & Blaine Baut (Waw) 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-3
-2 doubles: Michael Ray & Cole Rhodes (War) def. Ty Brooks & Nathan Harper (Waw) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
CROSS COUNTRY
West Noble girls, Westview boys win NECC titles
The Chargers and Warriors won their respective races at Prairie Heights. West Noble's top performers were Ruby Clark 20:48 (4th), Megan Wallen 21:04 (5th), Erin Shoemaker 21:14 (6th), Yoseline Haro 21:59 (18th), Thalia Parson 22:15 (22nd). Westview's top performers were Spencer Carpenter 16:09 (2nd), Remington Carpenter 16:20 (3rd), Lyndon Miller 17:19 (8th), Anthony Sanchez 17:22 (9th) and Andrew Cupp 17:43 (15th).
Bethany girls win, boys second at inaugural HPC championship (Friday)
The Bethany Christian girls cross country team won the inaugural Hoosier Plains Conference championship, while the boys team finished second. Other members of the HPC include Argos, Elkhart Christian, Lakeland Christian, South Bend Career Academy and Trinity at Greenlawn.
GIRLS SOCCER
Westview 4, Lakeland 0
The Warriors capped off an undefeated Northeast Corner Conference slate by shutting out the Lakers. Goals were scored by Paige Schwartz, Alexis Miller, Paige Riegsecker, and Addie Bender.
Argos 2, Bethany Christian 1 (OT) (Friday)
Lily Ortiz-Perez scored for the Bruins, but it wasn't enough as they fell to Argos at home.
BOYS SOCCER
Argos 1, Bethany Christian 0
The Dragons picked up a goal from Teddy Redinger to win the inaugural HPC championship.
Sturgis 3, Lakeland 1
The Lakers lost to the Michigan-based Sturgis team in the regular season finale.
VOLLEYBALL
Bethany Christian def. Argos, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15 (Friday)
The Bruins swept Argos at home Friday. Sadie Brenneman had 12 kills and Annika Nice 22 assists for Bethany Christian, who improves to 13-4 on the season.
Goshen wins Southwood Invitational
The RedHawks emerged victorious at the Southwood Invitational in Wabash. Individual results from the invite were not provided.
Concord, Wawasee compete at New Prairie Invitational
Wawasee went 3-1 in the invite. The Warriors' four matches went as followed: Wawasee defeated SB Clay 25-2, 25-14; Wawasee defeated South Central 23-25, 26-24, 15-9; Garrett defeated Wawasee 25-21, 24-26, 15-10; Wawasee defeated Mishawaka 25-18, 25-22.
Concord went 2-2 in the invite. The Minutemen's four matches went as followed: Concord defeated John Glenn 25-17, 25-21; Mishawaka defeated Concord 25-16, 25-23; Michigan City defeated Concord 25-17, 16-25, 15-6; Concord defeated South Central 14-25, 25-17, 15-7.
Fairfield competes in Elkhart Invitational
The Falcons had a tough day at Elkhart, going 0-3. The scores were: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger defeated Fairfield 25-16, 25-20; Elkhart defeated Fairfield 25-22, 25-18; Plymouth defeated Fairfield 20-25; 25-22, 15-9. Madisyn Steele had 21 kills across the three matches to lead the Falcons.
UNIFIED FOOTBALL
Wawasee advances to regionals
The Warriors defeated Goshen, 34-14, and Tippecanoe Valley, 26-24, to advance to the regionals. They will play Fort Wayne Carroll Saturday. Time and location are TBD.
