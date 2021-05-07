Here are the prep scores from Friday, May 7.
BASEBALL
Warsaw 11, Goshen 4
The Tigers cranked out 15 hits for their 11 runs in a road win over the RedHawks. Goshen falls to 10-8 on the season and 5-3 in Northern Lakes Conference games.
Wawasee 11, Mishawaka 1 (6 innings)
Ty Brooks had a three-RBI double in the top of the sixth inning to propel the Warriors to an NLC win over the Cavemen. Wawasee is now 10-6 overall and 5-3 in the NLC.
Plymouth 10, Concord 4
The Minutemen fall to 6-10-1 overall and 3-6 in the NLC with the loss to the Pilgrims.
Bethany Christian 15, Lakeland 12
It was a high-scoring affair in Goshen that was ultimately won by the Bruins. Tony Moser went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run to pace Bethany, who improves to 8-3 overall on the season. Lakeland falls to 4-12.
Westview 21, West Noble 7 (5 innings)
The Warriors pounded out 14 hits in an Northeast Corner Conference win over the Chargers. Westview improves to 3-9 overall and 2-4 in the NECC, while West Noble falls to 0-15 overall and 0-6 in conference games.
Northridge 7, NorthWood 2
Full results in Saturday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 4, Central Noble 2
In a battle of previously unbeaten NECC teams, Fairfield was able to edge the Cougars to remain perfect in conference games. The Falcons are 15-2 overall and 7-0 now in NECC contests.
Concord 10, Plymouth 7
The Minutemen improved to 5-8 overall and 4-4 in the NLC with a road win over the Pilgrims.
Warsaw 8, Goshen 4
The RedHawks fell in an NLC game to the Tigers on the road.
Northridge 11, NorthWood 1
The Raiders kept up their impressive season with an NLC win over the Panthers. Northridge is 16-1-1 overall and a perfect 8-0 in conference games.
Mishawaka 6, Wawasee 0
The Warriors fell to 2-17-1 overall and 1-8 in NLC contests with a loss to the Cavemen.
Bethany Christian 19, South Bend Career Academy 0
The Bruins made it two-straight wins over Career Academy with another victory over them Friday night. Bethany Christian improves to 5-3 on the year.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge 3, Plymouth 2
The Raiders are regular season NLC champions after a narrow victory over the Pilgrims on the road. Northridge is 11-0 overall and 6-0 in conference matches.
Fairfield 3, Goshen 2
A competitive match between the Falcons and RedHawks was won by Fairfield. The Falcons won all three singles matches: No. 1 singles Addison Mast, No. 2 singles Faith Bontrager and No. 3 singles Elyse Yoder. Goshen won both doubles matches: No. 1 doubles Kathryn Detweiler and Joya Drenth, and No. 2 doubles Abril Diaz and Tori Barkey. Fairfield is now 10-0 on the season, while Goshen is 9-5.
Wawasee 3, Lakeland 2
The Warriors squeaked by the Lakers in non-conference tennis action Friday in Syracuse.
Mishawaka Marian 3, NorthWood 2
The Panthers dropped a close match to the Knights on senior night in Nappanee.
Westview 5, Bethany Christian 0
The Warriors swept the Bruins to improve to 7-4 on the season. Winners for Westview were No. 1 singles Paige Riegsecker, No. 2 singles Maddie Stults, No. 3 singles Nicole Miller, No. 1 doubles Hallie Mast and Ella Clark and No. 2 doubles Lillian Eash and Rochelle Miller.
Elkhart 4, Concord 1
The No. 1 doubles team of Kate Steele and Gracie Westlake were the lone winner for the Minutemen against the Lions.
Fremont 5, West Noble 0
Fremont completed a win over the Chargers in a match that started April 28, but was suspended mid-match to Friday.
BOYS GOLF
Westview 181, Garrett 196, Central Noble 209
Wade Springer shot a 43 to lead Westview to two NECC wins at Heron Creek.
BOYS AND GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Central Noble wins boys Lakeland Invitational
The Cougars won the event hosted by Lakeland. Full results were not provided by press deadline.
Prairie Heights wins girls Westview Invitational
The Panthers picked up the most team points with 158, winning the seven-team field. Westview was fifth with 47 points and Lakeland sixth with 43 points.
Results from the Glenn Invitational, featuring Bethany Christian, did not make it in by press deadline.
Boys Kelly Relays at Concord
Full results in Saturday's paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
