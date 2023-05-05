Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, May 5.
BASEBALL
Goshen 2, Warsaw 1
Payton Bontrager drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, allowing Braxten Cline to score and help give the RedHawks a one-run victory over the Tigers in an NLC contest. Jace Hershberger pitched six quality innings, with Yabi Kurtz then closing it out for Goshen in the seventh. The RedHawks are now 6-10 (4-4 NLC) on the season.
Northridge 7, NorthWood 2
NorthWood went ahead, 2-0, early on RBI hits from Mason Warren and Nathan Schrock. The Raiders then scored the next seven runs unanswered, though, including a three-run homer Gavin Collins in the third inning and a two-run blast from Kade Sainz in the fourth. Jack Urbanski drove in the other two runs for Northridge, who improve to11-6 (6-3 NLC) with the win. The loss brings the Panthers' record to 7-10 (4-5 NLC).
Jimtown 5, SB St. Joseph 1
Sam Garner had an impressive performance, hitting a home run, a double and a single with two RBIs as the Jimmies picked up an impressive NIC win over the Indians. Ben McAlister pitched six strong innings as well, helping Jimtown improve to 10-6 (4-3 NIC) on the season.
Bethany Christian 16, SB Career Academy 3 (5 innings)
The Bruins made it comfortable back-to-back wins on consecutive nights over SBCA. Jacoby Reinhardt had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Bethany offense. They are now 7-5 (4-0 HPC) on the season.
Westview 13, Hamilton 2 (5 innings)
Jack Massey led the way with four RBIs as the Warriors improved to 10-6 on the season with the win.
Plymouth 8, Concord 7
The Minutemen grabbed a 7-6 lead in the fourth inning courtesy of an RBI single from Braeden Messenger. That lead held until the top of the seventh, where the Pilgrims pushed across two runs to take the lead, ultimately winning by that margin in NLC action. Concord is now 1-15 (0-8 NLC).
Mishawaka 13, Wawasee 0
The Warriors are now 2-12 (1-6 NLC) on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 19, Warsaw 9
Tyra Marcum keeps on setting records for Goshen. She hit three home runs in the game against the Tigers, the most in a single contest in program history. That gives her nine for the season, the most in a single-season as well.
She had eight RBIs total, hitting a three-run homer in the fifth and seventh innings, as well as a two-run shot in the second. Goshen is now 8-7 (4-3 NLC) on the season.
Northridge 11, NorthWood 10
It's now four wins in a row for the Raiders, who had to hold off a furious Panther rally in the final two innings to hang on for the victory. NorthWood scored six runs across the sixth and seventh frames before Northridge ended the Panthers' comeback attempt.
Tavia Bratt had five hits and Felice Blasko four RBIs to lead the Northridge, who improve to 6-11 6-11 (5-4 NLC). NorthWood's record is now 5-10 (2-6 NLC).
Jimtown sweeps Westview in doubleheader
The Jimmies were 10-0 winners in gamer one and 14-6 victors in game two, running its record to 11-4 on the season. Meanwhile, Westview drops to 2-9.
Western 12, Fairfield 2 (5 innings)
The Falcons dropped its first game at the Mishawaka Tournament, bringing its record to 12-6 on the season. It will resume tournament action Saturday at 10 a.m.
Plymouth 9, Concord 7
The Minutemen almost mounted a comeback victory, scoring three runs in the top of the seventh before the Pilgrims hung on for the victory. Concord is now 5-12 (4-5 NLC) on the season.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls only: Westview wins home invitational
The Warriors' 119 team points was just enough to edge second-place Central Noble, who finished with 113 points. A total of seven schools competed at the meet. Winners for the Warriors included Adelyn Rainsberger (800-meter run), Kiana Mast (1,600-meter run), the 4X400-meter relay, the 4X800-meter relay, Gwendolynn Owsley (pole vault) and Lucy Rensberger (shot put). Full results can be found here.
Bethany Christian fifth at Dennis Rippy Invitational
While full results were not made available by 11 p.m. Friday, both Bruin track teams finished fifth at the track meet hosted by John Glenn High School. LaVille won the boys team title and Pioneer the girls. Final standings can be seen here.
Girls only: Warsaw 2-0, Concord 1-1, Mishawaka 0-2 in NLC meet
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Westview 5, Churubusco 0
The Warriors cruised to an NECC win, bringing its record to 8-1 (5-1 NECC) on the season.
Fairfield 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Falcons also had no issues in an NECC contest Friday, improving to 9-1 (7-0 NECC).
Northridge 3, Concord 2
The Raiders edged the Minutemen to run its record to 6-6 (3-3 NLC) on the season. Meanwhile, Concord drops to 6-7 (3-4 NLC).
Wawasee 4, Mishawaka 1
The Warriors secured an NLC win over the Cavemen to improve to 5-8 (1-5 NLC). Full results from the match can be found here.
Plymouth 4, Goshen 1
Mara Schrock at No. 1 singles was the lone winner for the RedHawks on the evening. Goshen is now 8-5 (2-4 NLC) on the season.
NorthWood 3, Warsaw 2
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS GOLF
Elkhart competes at Flo Troeger Invitational
The Lions placed fifth in the event with a team score of 362, hosted by South Bend Riley and played at Knollwood GC. Steven Webb led the Lions' efforts with a 77.
Note: a score from the scheduled Westview, Central Noble and Garrett match was not reported by 11 p.m. Friday.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Northridge 3, Goshen Blue Blazers 2
The Raiders made it two-straight victories, running its record to 3-5 on the season with a five-set thriller over Goshen's homeschool team.