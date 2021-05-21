Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here's a look at the prep scores from around the area for May 21.

BASEBALL:

NorthWood 8, SB St. Joseph 7

The Panthers improve to 18-6 after a narrow win over the Indians.

Wawasee 15, Churubusco 0

The Warriors dominate Churubusco on the mound and at the plate to run-rule the Eagles after five innings.

Westview 10, LPC 1 

The Warriors improve to 6-16 after handling Lakewood Park Christian on the road.

Eastside 4, Fairfield 0

The Falcons fall to 8-12 after being shutout by the Blazers on Friday night.

Fremont @ Bethany Christian

Full coverage on goshennews.com/sports.

SOFTBALL:

 St. Joseph 11, Concord 4 

The Minutemen close the regular season at 8-17 after losing to the Indians.

Lakeland 10, DeKalb 6; Lakeland 12, DeKalb 7

The Lakers swept the Barons during Friday's doubleheader.

Northridge 16, Mishawaka Marian 3

The Raiders put together an eye-opening 25 hits in the win.

Bremen 11, Wawasee 5

The Warriors face Lakeland on Tuesday in the sectional semifinal.

Jimtown 20, Bethany Christian 4

The Bruins fall to the Jimmies in five innings.

Goshen 10, John Glenn 0

The RedHawks win streak is at six after the victory over the Falcons.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you