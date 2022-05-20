Sports Prep Roundup graphic

Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, May 20.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sectional 46 final at East Noble: Westview 3, East Noble 2

The Warriors won a dramatic match to repeat as sectional champions. Individual match results for Westview were: 1 singles WV Paige Riegsecker won 6-4, 0-6, 6-3; 2 singles WV Maddie Stults won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 3 Singles WV Bailey Kenner lost 4-6, 3-6; 1 doubles WV Ella Clark & Ava Brown won 7-5, 7-5; 2 doubles WV Kam Miller & Ella Yoder lost 1-6, 4-6. They now advance to the Northridge regional this Tuesday in Middlebury.

Note: Results and reaction from the Sectional 48 final between Fairfield and NorthWood can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.

BASEBALL

Lakeland 17, Bethany Christian 1

Updated records: Lakeland 8-17; Bethany Christian 8-14.

Northridge 20, Angola 12

Northridge's updated record: 17-9.

Wawasee 8, Churubusco 6

Wawasee's updated record: 9-14.

South Bend St. Joseph 14, NorthWood 3

NorthWood's updated record: 4-20.

Huntington North 3, Westview 1

Westview's updated record: 14-7.

Fremont 5, Fairfield 3

Fairfield's updated record: 15-6 (7-4 NECC).

Jimtown 4, Concord 3

Concord's updated record: 8-16. 

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 11, Fremont 10

Fairfield's updated record: 14-9 (7-3 NECC).

Goshen 10, South Bend Washington 0

Goshen's updated record: 14-6.

Lakeland 16, DeKalb 1; Lakeland 20, DeKalb 12

Lakeland's updated record: 11-13.

Westview 22, Hamilton 1

Westview's updated record: 13-4 (9-2 NECC).

South Bend St. Joseph 12, Concord 0

Concord's updated record: 14-12.

Mishawaka Marian 10, Northridge 9

Northridge's updated record: 16-8.

Bremen 11, Wawasee 0

Wawasee's updated record: 8-17.

