Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, May 20.
GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional 46 final at East Noble: Westview 3, East Noble 2
The Warriors won a dramatic match to repeat as sectional champions. Individual match results for Westview were: 1 singles WV Paige Riegsecker won 6-4, 0-6, 6-3; 2 singles WV Maddie Stults won 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; 3 Singles WV Bailey Kenner lost 4-6, 3-6; 1 doubles WV Ella Clark & Ava Brown won 7-5, 7-5; 2 doubles WV Kam Miller & Ella Yoder lost 1-6, 4-6. They now advance to the Northridge regional this Tuesday in Middlebury.
Note: Results and reaction from the Sectional 48 final between Fairfield and NorthWood can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
BASEBALL
Lakeland 17, Bethany Christian 1
Updated records: Lakeland 8-17; Bethany Christian 8-14.
Northridge 20, Angola 12
Northridge's updated record: 17-9.
Wawasee 8, Churubusco 6
Wawasee's updated record: 9-14.
South Bend St. Joseph 14, NorthWood 3
NorthWood's updated record: 4-20.
Huntington North 3, Westview 1
Westview's updated record: 14-7.
Fremont 5, Fairfield 3
Fairfield's updated record: 15-6 (7-4 NECC).
Jimtown 4, Concord 3
Concord's updated record: 8-16.
SOFTBALL
Fairfield 11, Fremont 10
Fairfield's updated record: 14-9 (7-3 NECC).
Goshen 10, South Bend Washington 0
Goshen's updated record: 14-6.
Lakeland 16, DeKalb 1; Lakeland 20, DeKalb 12
Lakeland's updated record: 11-13.
Westview 22, Hamilton 1
Westview's updated record: 13-4 (9-2 NECC).
South Bend St. Joseph 12, Concord 0
Concord's updated record: 14-12.
Mishawaka Marian 10, Northridge 9
Northridge's updated record: 16-8.
Bremen 11, Wawasee 0
Wawasee's updated record: 8-17.