Here's a look at the local prep scores from Friday, May 14.
BASEBALL
Goshen 8, Concord 4
Warsaw 7, Northridge 6
The Raiders nearly erased a six-run deficit, but the comeback fell short as they fall to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in Northern Lakes Conference games.
NorthWood sweeps doubleheader over Mishawaka
The Panthers completed an April 28 game against the Cavemen to start off Friday, winning that game 5-3. Then, they won the second game, 6-5, to take the lead in the NLC baseball race.
Plymouth 12, Wawasee 4
The Pilgrims knocked off the Warriors at home.
Updated NLC baseball standings heading into the final week of the season (conference records only):
- NorthWood 9-3 (Go, Ply left)
- Northridge 8-4 (Mish, Ply left)
- Goshen 7-5 (NW, Wawa left)
- Plymouth 6-6 (NR, NW left)
- Wawasee 6-6 (Con, Go left)
- Warsaw 5-6 (Con, Mish, Mish left)
- Concord 4-8 (War, Wawa left)
- Mishawaka 2-9 (NR, War, War left)
SOFTBALL
Goshen 11, Concord 1 (6 innings)
The RedHawks knocked off the Minutemen in an NLC contest in Dunlap.
Northridge 6, Warsaw 0
Mishawaka 13, NorthWood 3
The Cavemen remained alive in the NLC race with a win over the Panthers.
Wawasee 21, Plymouth 1 (5 innings)
The Warriors completed the season sweep of the Pilgrims in dominant fashion.
Updated NLC softball standings heading into the final week of the season (conference records only):
- Northridge 11-1
- Mishawaka 8-1
- Warsaw 9-2
- Goshen 6-6
- Concord 5-7
- NorthWood 4-7
- Wawasee 2-10
- Plymouth 0-11
East Noble 17, West Noble 9
The Chargers fell in a slugfest to one of their county rivals.
GIRLS TENNIS
Northridge wins NLC Tournament championship
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Angola wins boys NECC championship
The Hornets scored 155 team points to edge Churubusco. West Noble finished third. Full results in the PDF below.
