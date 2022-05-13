Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, May 13.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairfield wins NECC Tournament
The Falcons backed up their regular season conference crown by winning the NECC tournament as well, finishing up the tourney victory in Angola. Individual champions for Fairfield came at No. 1 singles (Addison Mast), No. 3 singles (Elyse Yoder) and No. 2 doubles (Kate McGuire/Iris Miller).
Note: results from the NLC championship finals can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 16, Warsaw 0
The Raiders left no doubt in winning the NLC championship Friday night, run-ruling the Tigers. At 12-0 in conference games, Northridge has clinched the outright conference title with two NLC games remaining. The Raiders are also now 15-5 overall on the season.
Goshen 9, Concord 7
The RedHawks were able to edge the Minutemen to improve to 11-6 overall and 7-5 in the NLC. The loss drops Concord to 11-9 overall and 7-5 in conference games.
Wawasee 10, Plymouth 0
The Warriors softball team picked up a solid NLC win to improve to 8-14 overall and 5-7 in NLC contests.
Lakeland 8, Central Noble 5
The Lakers continue to roll, picking up its third-straight victory with a win over the Cougars. Lakeland is now 7-11 overall and 5-4 in the NECC.
Angola 11, West Noble 1
The Chargers are now 1-13 overall and 1-8 in the NECC.
Mishawaka 10, NorthWood 0
The Panthers were shutout by the Cavemen, dropping their record to 8-11 overall and 5-7 in the NLC.
BASEBALL
Goshen 5, Concord 3
Goshen stayed tied atop the NLC standings with a road win over Concord. The RedHawks are now 9-8 overall and 8-2 in conference games. They travel to Warsaw to finish two games with the Tigers. Concord is now 7-13 overall and 3-9 in the NLC.
Northridge 11, Warsaw 9
The Raiders made sure to stay currently tied with Goshen at the top of the NLC standings with a victory over the Tigers. Northridge is now 13-7 overall and 9-3 in conference games.
Wawasee 7, Plymouth 0
The Warriors shutout the Pilgrims to improve to 7-12 overall and 4-8 in the NLC.
Westview 9, Prairie Heights 5
The Warriors improved to 11-5 overall and 7-1 in the NECC with a road victory over the Panthers.
Mishawaka 11, NorthWood 1
The Panthers are now 4-17 overall and 3-8 in the NLC.
BOYS GOLF
Westview 171, Garrett 173, Central Noble 216
The Warriors beat Central Noble and Garrett in a nine-hole match to improve to 7-2 in conference play.
BOYS TRACK
Results from the NECC championship meet can be found online at goshennews.com/sports.