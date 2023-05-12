Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, May 12.
GIRLS TENNIS
NorthWood wins NLC Tournament, outright conference title
Britton Jesse won the No. 2 singles championship, while No. 1 singles Gabriella Umbower, No. 3 singles Tatum Evers and No. 1 doubles Amy Adams/Emery Porter all earned runner-up finishes in their respective positions to help the Panthers win the conference tournament. This, combined with going 7-0 in the regular season dual matches, gives NorthWood its first outright NLC girls tennis championship since 1989.
BASEBALL
Goshen 13, Concord 8
Quinn Shreiner-Landes hit a three-run homer, as well as an RBI double, to power the RedHawk offense to a win over the Minutemen. Goshen had a total of 16 hits, with senior Noah Alford accounting for four of those. For Concord, Garrett Stewart had two RBIs and Andrew Kavanaugh had two hits to pace the offense. Goshen is now 9-11 (7-5 NLC) and Concord 3-19 (1-11 NLC) on the season.
Northridge 5, Warsaw 4
The Tigers nearly completed a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs before JT Tabor was able to force a groundout to end the game and give Northridge the victory. Five different Raider players had RBIs, while Gavin Collins produced three of his team's 10 hits. Northridge is now 15-7 (9-3 NLC) on the season.
Penn 1, Westview 0
In what was a marquee non-conference test for the Warriors, they lost in a pitcher's dual to the No. 6 (4A) team in the state in Mishawaka. Max Engle pitched four innings and Gavin Engle two for Westview, giving up just a combined four hits and no earned runs. Meanwhile, Dawson French pitched a complete game for Penn, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts. Westview is now 13-7 on the season.
Plymouth 13, Wawasee 1 (5 innings)
Wawasee is now 0-19 (0-12 NLC) on the season.
SOFTBALL
Goshen 9, Concord 4
The big inning for the RedHawks was the third, as they scored four runs in the frame to create separation against the Minutemen. Goshen had a total of 10 hits, with Meredith Frey, Tyra Marcum, Jenna Roll and Ryen Yoder tallying two each. Alli Moss had two hits and two RBIs for Concord in the loss. Goshen is now 12-8 (8-4 NLC) and Concord 6-17 (4-8 NLC) on the season.
Northridge 10, Warsaw 7
Tavia Bratt hit a three-run homer and had four RBIs overall on the night as the Raiders picked up an NLC win over the Tigers. Addi Knisley gave up zero earned runs in the game, as eight Northridge errors helped Warsaw keep the game as close as it was. Northridge was able to overcome the miscues, though, to run its record to 8-13 (7-5 NLC).
Mishawaka 11, NorthWood 1
The Cavemen scored 10 runs across the final two innings of the game, securing them the outright NLC championship, its first conference title of any kind since 2010. The loss gives NorthWood a record of 7-13 (4-8 NLC).
LaPorte 7, Jimtown 3
It was another tough loss for the Jimmies, bringing its record to 11-7 on the season.
East Noble 5, West Noble 2
The loss for the Chargers drops their record to 5-12.
Wawasee, Plymouth suspended midway through game
Plymouth, the home team, had a 7-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning when the game was stopped due to the weather. It will be resumed on Tuesday, May 16 in Plymouth.
TRACK AND FIELD
Boys only: NECC Championship Meet suspended midway through
A few running and field events were unable to finish Friday due to the weather that hit Churubusco High School. The meet will be resumed at 10 a.m. Saturday. For a look at the results of events that were able to finish up Friday, click here.