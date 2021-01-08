Local prep scores from Friday, Jan. 8, 2021.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 50, Eastside 42
The Falcons improved to 10-5 overall and 5-2 in the NECC with the road victory. Bailey Willard had 19 points to lead Fairfield's offense.
Westview 72, Hamilton 11
The Warriors won their second-straight game with a blowout win over the Marines. Hope Bortner had 21 points to pace Westview.
West Noble 51, Lakeland 47
BOYS BASKETBALL
Argos 50, Bethany Christian 46
The Bruins dropped a close one at home to the Dragons.
Eastside 53, Fairfield 34
The Falcons couldn't get the win in Butler. Braeden Helms had 19 points in a losing effort for Fairfield. The Falcons are now 1-8 overall and 1-3 in the NECC.
Warsaw 52, Northridge 37
The Raiders were slowed down in a 15-point loss at home to Warsaw. Northridge is now 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC. Carter Stoltzfus had 12 points to lead the Raider offense.
NorthWood 62, Wawasee 47
Cooper Wiens had 20 points and Cade Brenner added 15 as the Panthers improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the NLC on the season with a home win over the Warriors. Keaton Dukes had 24 points to lead Wawasee. The Warriors are 3-5 overall and 0-2 in the NLC.
Westview 70, Hamilton 13
The Warriors had no issues with the Marines, staying undefeated in NECC play.
West Noble 58, Lakeland 54
Goshen 47, Concord 45 (OT)
