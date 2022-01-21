Here's a look at local prep scores from Friday, Jan. 21.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 48, Westview 30
Updated records: Fairfield 17-3 (8-1 NECC), Westview 6-15 (2-8 NECC).
Garrett 56, West Noble 22
West Noble's record is now 5-15 (1-8 NECC).
Northridge 59, Mishawaka 34
Northridge's record is now 18-4 (5-1 NLC).
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 54, Goshen 40
Updated records: NorthWood 15-1 (4-0 NLC), Goshen 9-4 (2-2 NLC)
Concord 58, Warsaw 56
Concord's record is now 7-6 (2-2 NLC).
Plymouth 46, Wawasee 38
Wawasee's record is now 4-8 (0-3 NLC).
Fairfield 35, Westview 33 (OT)
Updated records: Fairfield 7-5 (4-1 NECC), Westview 5-6 (2-3 NECC)
Lakeland 68, Hamilton 15
Lakeland's record is now 3-10 (1-5 NECC).
West Noble 53, Fremont 42
West Noble's record is now 7-5 (3-3 NECC).
GOSHEN COLLEGE
Men's volleyball: Aquinas 3, Maple Leafs 0
Goshen College's men's volleyball is now 4-1 overall and 0-1 in the Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.