Here are the area basketball scores from Friday, January 20.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Noble 82, Fremont 57

West Noble's updated record: 13-1 (6-0 NECC).

Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40

Wawasee's updated record: 5-9 (1-3 NLC).

Warsaw 52, Concord 35

Concord's updated record: 8-6 (2-2 NLC).

Elkhart 64, SB St. Joseph 58

Elkhart's updated record: 4-10 (3-3 NIC).

SB Washington 66, Jimtown 29

Jimtown's updated record: 2-12 (0-6 NIC).

NorthWood 45, Goshen 29 (NLC)

Westview 50, Fairfield 47 (NECC)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53

Northridge's updated record: 18-4 (5-1 NLC).

Elkhart 73, SB St. Joseph 31

Elkhart's updated record: 13-8 (8-3 NIC).

SB Washington 63, Jimtown 33

Jimtown's updated record: 8-12 (3-8 NIC).

Garrett 55, West Noble 37

West Noble's updated record: 3-17 (2-7 NECC).

Fairfield 59, Westview 14

Note: a score from the ECA vs. Clinton Christian game was not provided by 11:45 p.m. Friday.

