Here are the area basketball scores from Friday, January 20.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Noble 82, Fremont 57
West Noble's updated record: 13-1 (6-0 NECC).
Wawasee 55, Plymouth 40
Wawasee's updated record: 5-9 (1-3 NLC).
Warsaw 52, Concord 35
Concord's updated record: 8-6 (2-2 NLC).
Elkhart 64, SB St. Joseph 58
Elkhart's updated record: 4-10 (3-3 NIC).
SB Washington 66, Jimtown 29
Jimtown's updated record: 2-12 (0-6 NIC).
NorthWood 45, Goshen 29 (NLC)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Westview 50, Fairfield 47 (NECC)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge 61, Mishawaka 53
Northridge's updated record: 18-4 (5-1 NLC).
Elkhart 73, SB St. Joseph 31
Elkhart's updated record: 13-8 (8-3 NIC).
SB Washington 63, Jimtown 33
Jimtown's updated record: 8-12 (3-8 NIC).
Garrett 55, West Noble 37
West Noble's updated record: 3-17 (2-7 NECC).
Fairfield 59, Westview 14
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Note: a score from the ECA vs. Clinton Christian game was not provided by 11:45 p.m. Friday.