Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and waves 5 to 9 feet. North winds will diminish to 10 knots late tonight as waves subside to 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&