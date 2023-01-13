Here is a look at the local prep scores and results from Friday, January 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament semifinals: West Noble 39, Prairie Heights 33
The Chargers prevailed in a low-scoring contest, advancing them to the tournament championship game Saturday night. They will play their county rivals, Central Noble, in the title game at 8 p.m. at Garrett High School. Central Noble defeated Lakeland, 45-44, in the other semifinal game Friday night.
NorthWood 51, Northridge 46 (NLC)
It was a highly competitive NLC battle between the Panthers and Raiders. In the end, No. 2 (3A)-ranked NorthWood was able to escape Middlebury with the win, keeping them unbeaten in NLC games at 3-0 to go along with an 11-2 overall record. Ian Raasch led the Panthers with 22 points. Mason Bales led the Raiders offense with 15 points. It's a fifth-straight loss for Northridge, who is now 7-6 (1-2 NLC) on the season.
Concord 44, Plymouth 41 (NLC)
The Minutemen were able to grind out a fifth-straight victory, this one coming over the Pilgrims at home. Concord is now 7-5 overall on the season and has a 2-1 conference mark.
Mishawaka 69, Wawasee 43 (NLC)
After playing the Cavemen close in the first half, Mishawaka overwhelmed Wawasee in the second half, outscoring them 47-26 over the final two quarters to improve to 3-0 in league games. Meanwhile, Wawasee drops to 0-3 in NLC contests and 4-9 overall.
Elkhart 59, Bremen 39 (NIC)
The Lions picked up their second win of the season with a home victory over Bremen. Mariyon Dye led Elkhart with 14 points and was one of four players to reach double digits in scoring for the Lions. Elkhart is now 2-9 (2-3 NIC) on the season.
Penn 94, Jimtown 40 (NIC)
The Jimmies had no answers for one of the top teams in the state, falling to 2-10 (0-5 NIC) in the process.
Goshen 51, Warsaw 48 (NLC)
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament semifinals: Fairfield 62, West Noble 16
The Falcons dominated from start to finish, punching their ticket to the conference tournament championship game. Brea Garber once again led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds. Fairfield (17-2) will play Central Noble (19-0) in the title game Saturday at 6 p.m. at Garrett High School.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Area wrestlers compete at state meet
Elkhart senior Genesis Ramirez was the top performer from our coverage area at the IHSGW state meet, placing fifth in the 98-pound weight class. She won her first-round match with a pin in 12 seconds. She then lost her quarterfinal match, sending her to the consolation bracket. She'd win her two matches there, giving her a 3-1 record for the day and a fifth-place showing.
Elsewhere, NorthWood freshman Naima Ghaffar placed sixth in the 113-pound weight class by going 2-2 on the day, while Wawasee Alexandra Garcia finished eighth at 160 pounds with a 1-3 showing. Jimtown's Flarity Harder (138) and West Noble's Makayla Withrow (106) also competed, dropping their first-round matches, thus ending their days shorter than expected.