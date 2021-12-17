Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, Dec. 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northridge 63, Goshen 16
The Raiders dominated from start to finish, leading 21-0 at the end of the first quarter before cruising to victory. Eva Fisher led Northridge with 14 points and five steals. Northridge is now 9-3 overall and 3-0 in Northern Lakes Conference games. Goshen falls to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in NLC contests.
Central Noble 55, West Noble 47
BOYS BASKETBALL
NorthWood 55, Plymouth 38
No. 6 (3A) NorthWood won its NLC opener at home over the Pilgrims. Cade Brenner led the offensive output with 23 points, while Cooper Wiens added 19 in the win. The Panthers are now 7-0 overall to go with its 1-0 conference record.
Warsaw 61, Wawasee 41
The Warriors couldn't keep up with the Tigers, falling to 3-3 overall and 0-1 in the NLC. Jaxon Gould had an impressive 31-point performance to lead Warsaw.
Mishawaka 56, Concord 47
Fairfield 76, Hamilton 19
Owen Miller set a new Falcons program record, making 11 three-point shots in a resounding victory over the Marines. Fairfield is 4-2 overall and 3-0 in the NECC with the win.
Eastside 61, Lakeland 39
The Lakers had trouble with the Blazers, falling to 1-6 overall and 0-3 in the NECC.
Central Noble 46, West Noble 41
