Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, Dec. 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Noble 46, Churubusco 44

The Chargers got past the Eagles to improve to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in NECC games.

Central Noble 45, Westview 25

The Warriors fell to 2-9 overall and 1-4 in NECC contests with the loss at home to the Cougars.

Mishawaka 48, NorthWood 35

The Panthers lost on the road to the Cavemen, dropping their record to 2-9 overall and 1-2 in NLC contests.

Fairfield 52, Lakeland 42

Goshen 43, Wawasee 40

BOYS BASKETBALL

Penn 58, Concord 40

The Minutemen are now 3-3 on the season following a road loss to the Kingsmen.

