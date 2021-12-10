Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, Dec. 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Noble 46, Churubusco 44
The Chargers got past the Eagles to improve to 3-7 overall and 2-2 in NECC games.
Central Noble 45, Westview 25
The Warriors fell to 2-9 overall and 1-4 in NECC contests with the loss at home to the Cougars.
Mishawaka 48, NorthWood 35
The Panthers lost on the road to the Cavemen, dropping their record to 2-9 overall and 1-2 in NLC contests.
Fairfield 52, Lakeland 42
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
Goshen 43, Wawasee 40
Full report online at goshennews.com/sports.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Penn 58, Concord 40
The Minutemen are now 3-3 on the season following a road loss to the Kingsmen.
