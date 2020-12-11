Local prep scores from Friday, December 11, 2020.
Lakeland 47, Fairfield 30
Full report in Saturday’s newspaper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
West Noble 74, Churubusco 29
Chargers senior Lilly Mast scored 24 points as West Noble had no issues with the Eagles. West Noble is 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Central Noble 62, Westview 26
The Warriors fall to 0-11 on the season.
Note: Mishawaka at NorthWood was postponed late Friday afternoon.
Penn 50, Concord 34
The Minutemen fall to 0-3 on the young season.
Lakeland 63, Fremont 55
In what ended up being their first game of the season, the Lakers went on the road and won a Northeast Corner Conference game over the Eagles. It was the first win for debuting Lakeland head coach Chris Keil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.