Local prep scores from Friday, December 11, 2020.

Lakeland 47, Fairfield 30

West Noble 74, Churubusco 29

Chargers senior Lilly Mast scored 24 points as West Noble had no issues with the Eagles. West Noble is 6-2 overall and 3-0 in Northeast Corner Conference play.

Central Noble 62, Westview 26

The Warriors fall to 0-11 on the season.

Note: Mishawaka at NorthWood was postponed late Friday afternoon.

Penn 50, Concord 34

The Minutemen fall to 0-3 on the young season.

Lakeland 63, Fremont 55

In what ended up being their first game of the season, the Lakers went on the road and won a Northeast Corner Conference game over the Eagles. It was the first win for debuting Lakeland head coach Chris Keil.

