Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, April 29.
BASEBALL
Bethany Christian 9, Elkhart Christian 8
Ian McHugh's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Bruins to a Hoosier Plains Conference victory over the Eagles at home. Bethany improves to 4-6 overall and 2-1 in conference games.
Northridge 3, Mishawaka 2
Kaden Plank pitched a complete game for the Raiders, helping them remain unbeaten at 6-0 in the NLC. Northridge is also now 8-3 overall on the season.
Concord 2, Warsaw 1
The Minutemen picked up an impressive home NLC win over the Tigers. Thomas Burkert's two-RBI double proved to be the difference, helping improve Concord to 5-8 overall and 3-3 in conference action.
Goshen 8, Wawasee 7
The RedHawks scored four runs in the top of the seventh, capped off by a two-RBI single from Noah Alford with two outs in the frame. Goshen has won three games in a row now, all in NLC play to make their record 4-6 overall and 3-1 in the NLC. The tough defeat drops Wawasee to 2-9 overall and 0-5 in league play.
Plymouth 11, NorthWood 2
The Panthers drop to 1-12 overall and 0-5 in the NLC with the loss to the Pilgrims.
NECC Tournament semifinal: Fremont 5, Fairfield 4
The Falcons lost in walk-off fashion to fall one game short of the NECC Tournament championship game. Fairfield is now 8-2 on the season.
Jimtown 13, West Noble 1
The non-conference loss gives the Chargers a 3-11 overall record on the season.
SOFTBALL
Northridge 3, Mishawaka 0
Abby Hostetler was brilliant once again in the pitcher's circle, striking out 14 batters to improve the Raiders to 8-3 overall and a perfect 6-0 in the NLC.
Concord 14, Warsaw 3
Jazmin Flores had five RBI to lead Concord, who are now 7-4 overall and 5-1 in NLC affairs.
NorthWood 12, Plymouth 2
The Panthers got a much-needed NLC win to run their record to 4-8 overall and 2-4 in conference games.
Whitko 9, Lakeland 3
The Lakers are now 3-9 on the season.
Goshen 4, Wawasee 0
Full report in the Saturday paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
NECC Tournament Final: Fremont 14, Fairfield 1 (5 innings)
Full report in the Saturday paper and online at goshennews.com/sports.
GIRLS TENNIS
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
The Warriors swept the Panthers in an NECC matchup to improve to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in conference matches.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 160, Churubusco 231, Hamilton 241
The Falcons picked up two NECC wins Friday at Meadow Valley GC. Brayden Miller was the medalist with a two-under 33 from Fairfield.
Triton 176, Goshen 177
The RedHawks lost their first nine-hole match of the year by the slimmest of margins. Chase Meyer led Goshen with a 41.
TRACK AND FIELD
Girls track: Chesterton wins Princess Relays
The Trojans were team champs in an event that featured area teams Concord, Northridge and NorthWood at Mishawaka High School.
Fairfield wins both genders at Apache Relays
The Falcons took home the team titles in both the girls and boys competition at the relays hosted by Wabash High School.
Note: results from the Central Noble Invitational, featuring area teams West Noble and Westview, did not get in by Goshen News press deadline.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.