Here is a look at the local prep scores from Friday, April 28.
BASEBALL
Valparaiso 4, Elkhart 1
A tough road loss for the Lions drops their record to 4-10 on the season.
Plymouth 7, NorthWood 4
After the Panthers scored the game's first run, the Pilgrims countered with seven unanswered. NorthWood's late seventh inning rally then fell short, bringing their record to 4-9 (2-4 NLC) on the season.
Warsaw 16, Concord 1 (6 innings)
Concord is now 1-12 (0-6 NLC) on the season.
NECC Tournament semifinal: Fairfield 12, Westview 6
Mishawaka 1, Northridge 0
SOFTBALL
Concord 12, Warsaw 2 (5 innings)
Rheagan Stafford had a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, helping secure the victory for Concord by the run-rule. Kaitlyn Reames and Alexis Hapner had two RBIs each in the game as well as the Minutemen improve to 4-10 (3-3 NLC) on the season.
Plymouth 19, NorthWood 18
The final score is not a typo. The teams combined for 37 runs on 29 hits, with the Pilgrims holding on late to win the game. Plymouth took a 19-10 lead into the top of the seventh, where NorthWood scored eight runs to pull within one. Unfortunately for the visitors, they weren't able to tie the game, ultimately losing by one run.
In the loss, Kailey Martin hits two home runs and had five RBIs, while Leah Rowe also drove in five runs for the Panthers. NorthWood's record is now 5-8 (2-4 NLC).
Mishawaka 8, Northridge 4
The Raiders kept it close with the NLC-leading Cavemen, but a three-run sixth inning helped Mishawaka get breathing room to secure a victory. Northridge is now 2-11 (2-4 NLC).
Glenn, ECA don't finish game
John Glenn held a 13-2 lead in the top of the second inning before the umpire decided to stop the game due to the field conditions. It's unclear if the game will be resumed or if the result will count toward either team's record as it currently stands.
NECC Tournament finals: Eastside 17, Fairfield 4 (5 innings)
TRACK AND FIELD
Chesterton, Elkhart team winners at Kelly Relays
A total of nine schools were at the 50th Kelly Relays at Concord High School Friday night. Eight of them competed in Class 'A', while those bigger schools ran other athletes alongside South Bend Career Academy in Class 'B.'
Chesterton won Class A, while Elkhart was the team champion for Class B. Final team standings for Class A can be found here, while Class B standings are here.
To see a PDF of the full results from each race, click here.
Rochester boys, Jimtown girls win at Jimtown Co-Ed Classic
The Rochester boys team edged the host Jimmies by half a point to win the team title, while the Jimtown girls ran away with the championship in a meet that also featured Bethany Christian, Elkhart Christian, Tippecanoe Valley and South Central (Union Mills). Full results can be found here.
Boys only: Westview second, West Noble fourth at Central Noble Invitational
In a competitive five-team invite, Churubusco won the team title. Westview was second with 126 points and West Noble fourth with 120.5. Full results can be found here.
Girls only: Area teams compete at Princess Relays
Concord finished fifth, Northridge sixth, NorthWood seventh and Elkhart 11th in the final team standings of the girls track meet hosted by Mishawaka High School. A total of 13 teams competed, with Valparaiso winning. Full results can be found here.
Wawasee boys, Goshen girls compete at John Reed Relays
To see full results from the event hosted at East Noble, click here.
Note: results from the Apache Relays at Wabash HS, which included Fairfield, were not made available by 11 p.m. Friday.
BOYS GOLF
Fairfield 162, Churubusco 271
The Falcons picked up an easy victory at Eel River GC, pushing their record to 11-1 (5-0 NECC) on the season. Brayden Miller shot a 36, Miles Nine 38 and both Carter Kitson and Andrew Miller 44s to score for Fairfield.
Goshen 169, Triton 213
The RedHawks are now 6-0 in nine-hole contests after beating Triton at Black Squirrel GC. Todd Kauffman fired a 39, Joshua Narayan and Tyler Scott carded 43's and Braxten Sheets added at 44 to round out the Goshen scoring.